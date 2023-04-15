NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for NOCO 400

NASCAR will head to Virginia for its next events. The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeville, Virginia will host the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday, April 16. The day prior, the Cup Series will go through its practice and qualifying sessions. Practice starts at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS2 and will be followed by qualifying at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Qualifying at Martinsville utilizes the two-lap qualifying format. There is a 15-minute warm-up/practice round where the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster lap will be the one counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers from Group A will advance to the final round.

This process will be repeated with those in Group B and its five fastest drivers advancing. The remaining 10 drivers will each run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier. The fastest driver in the final round will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Defending race champ William Byron is the favorite to win heading into qualifying. He’s installed with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell follows at +650 and Chase Elliott is +700 in his return from injury.