NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for NOCO 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s/Dr Pepper Toyota, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 09, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Virginia for its next events. The Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeville, Virginia will host the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday, April 16. The day prior, the Cup Series will go through its practice and qualifying sessions. Practice starts at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS2 and will be followed by qualifying at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Qualifying at Martinsville utilizes the two-lap qualifying format. There is a 15-minute warm-up/practice round where the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster lap will be the one counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers from Group A will advance to the final round.

This process will be repeated with those in Group B and its five fastest drivers advancing. The remaining 10 drivers will each run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier. The fastest driver in the final round will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Defending race champ William Byron is the favorite to win heading into qualifying. He’s installed with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell follows at +650 and Chase Elliott is +700 in his return from injury.

2023 NOCO 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32
33 Ty Gibbs
34 Ty Dillon
35 Anthony Alfredo
36 Daniel Suarez

