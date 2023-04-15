NASCAR qualifying for NOCO 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The race runs on Sunday and is preceded by practice and qualifying on Saturday. The drivers will practice at 4:35 p.m. ET and then run qualifying laps at 5:20 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The qualifying process will see the drivers split into two groups. Each driver runs two laps to put up the fastest time. The five fastest drivers in each group transfer to the final round to compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

William Byron is favored to repeat as race champ with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. won the two previous races before Byron and is +850 to bring home the checkered flag. It’s worth noting Truex’s two wins came on a 500-mile version of this race. Last year, the race ran 400 miles after 66 years as a 500-mile event.

How to watch qualifying for the NOCO 400

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App

Entry list