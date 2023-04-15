 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for NOCO 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Halloween Toyota, and Regan Smith, driver of the #95 WRL General Contractors Chevrolet, qualify for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 27, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The race runs on Sunday and is preceded by practice and qualifying on Saturday. The drivers will practice at 4:35 p.m. ET and then run qualifying laps at 5:20 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The qualifying process will see the drivers split into two groups. Each driver runs two laps to put up the fastest time. The five fastest drivers in each group transfer to the final round to compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

William Byron is favored to repeat as race champ with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. won the two previous races before Byron and is +850 to bring home the checkered flag. It’s worth noting Truex’s two wins came on a 500-mile version of this race. Last year, the race ran 400 miles after 66 years as a 500-mile event.

How to watch qualifying for the NOCO 400

Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 5:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 NOCO 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32
33 Ty Gibbs
34 Ty Dillon
35 Anthony Alfredo
36 Daniel Suarez

