NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for NOCO 400 race

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. It is the first of two races at the Ridgeway, Virginia track, with the second coming in October near the end of the 2023 playoffs.

The race is not until Sunday, but on Saturday we get qualifying to set the starting lineup. The drivers get practice time in at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday and then qualifying run at 5:20 p.m. It will all air on FS2 and we’ll be providing live updates on qualifying until the starting lineup is settled.

Qualifying is two rounds and will run a little over an hour. The first round will see the drivers split in half. Each driver will run two laps and the five fastest in each group transfer to the final round. Those ten will each run two more laps apiece to determine the top ten.

William Byron is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He won last year’s race and is +600 to repeat. Chase Elliott won the pole last year and this year’s race will be his first race since breaking his leg. He is +700 to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s NOCO 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.