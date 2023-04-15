 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for NOCO 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By David Fucillo
General view of the track as John Andretti, driver of the #43 Cheerios Petty Enterprises Dodge Intrepid R\T, drives during qualifying before the Old Dominion 500, round 32 of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia on October 18, 2002. Photo by Rusty Jarrett /Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. It is the first of two races at the Ridgeway, Virginia track, with the second coming in October near the end of the 2023 playoffs.

The race is not until Sunday, but on Saturday we get qualifying to set the starting lineup. The drivers get practice time in at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday and then qualifying run at 5:20 p.m. It will all air on FS2 and we’ll be providing live updates on qualifying until the starting lineup is settled.

Qualifying is two rounds and will run a little over an hour. The first round will see the drivers split in half. Each driver will run two laps and the five fastest in each group transfer to the final round. Those ten will each run two more laps apiece to determine the top ten.

William Byron is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He won last year’s race and is +600 to repeat. Chase Elliott won the pole last year and this year’s race will be his first race since breaking his leg. He is +700 to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s NOCO 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 NOCO 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32
33 Ty Gibbs
34 Ty Dillon
35 Anthony Alfredo
36 Daniel Suarez

