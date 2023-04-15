 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for UFC Fight night, topped by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday, April 15. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Allen vs Hooker Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night will head to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main card is scheduled to get started at 8:30 p.m. ET, leading up to a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The prelims will get things going at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Max Holloway: -175
Arnold Allen: +150

Edson Barboza: +150
Billy Quarantillo: -175

Dustin Jacoby: -165
Azamat Murzakanov: +140

Tanner Boser: +110
Ion Cutelaba: -130

Pedro Munhoz: +165
Chris Gutierrez: -195

Clay Guida: +225
Rafa Garcia: -265

Preliminary card

Bill Algeo: -190
TJ Brown: +160

Brandon Royval: +175
Matheus Nicolau: -205

Zak Cummings: -215
Ed Herman: +185

Gillian Robertson: -130
Piera Rodriguez: +110

Lando Vannata: +115
Daniel Zellhuber: -135

Bruna Brazil: -150
Denise Gomes: +130

Aaron Phillips: +165
Gaston Bolands: -195

Joselyne Edwards: +115
Lucie Pudilova: -135

