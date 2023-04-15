Odds for UFC Fight night, topped by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night will head to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main card is scheduled to get started at 8:30 p.m. ET, leading up to a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The prelims will get things going at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Max Holloway: -175

Arnold Allen: +150

Edson Barboza: +150

Billy Quarantillo: -175

Dustin Jacoby: -165

Azamat Murzakanov: +140

Tanner Boser: +110

Ion Cutelaba: -130

Pedro Munhoz: +165

Chris Gutierrez: -195

Clay Guida: +225

Rafa Garcia: -265

Preliminary card

Bill Algeo: -190

TJ Brown: +160

Brandon Royval: +175

Matheus Nicolau: -205

Zak Cummings: -215

Ed Herman: +185

Gillian Robertson: -130

Piera Rodriguez: +110

Lando Vannata: +115

Daniel Zellhuber: -135

Bruna Brazil: -150

Denise Gomes: +130

Aaron Phillips: +165

Gaston Bolands: -195

Joselyne Edwards: +115

Lucie Pudilova: -135