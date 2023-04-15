Odds for UFC Fight night, topped by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night will head to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main card is scheduled to get started at 8:30 p.m. ET, leading up to a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The prelims will get things going at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Max Holloway: -175
Arnold Allen: +150
Edson Barboza: +150
Billy Quarantillo: -175
Dustin Jacoby: -165
Azamat Murzakanov: +140
Tanner Boser: +110
Ion Cutelaba: -130
Pedro Munhoz: +165
Chris Gutierrez: -195
Clay Guida: +225
Rafa Garcia: -265
Preliminary card
Bill Algeo: -190
TJ Brown: +160
Brandon Royval: +175
Matheus Nicolau: -205
Zak Cummings: -215
Ed Herman: +185
Gillian Robertson: -130
Piera Rodriguez: +110
Lando Vannata: +115
Daniel Zellhuber: -135
Bruna Brazil: -150
Denise Gomes: +130
Aaron Phillips: +165
Gaston Bolands: -195
Joselyne Edwards: +115
Lucie Pudilova: -135