Full undercard for Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang heavyweight fight

The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line as Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) will fight at the Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15. Joyce-Zhang will be streamed on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 6 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Joyce is a feared heavyweight who puts a ton of power behind his punches. Last September he finished Joseph Parker in the 11th round, winning the WBO world championship in convincing fashion. Across the board, he is viewed as a top-5 heavyweight in boxing today. He now eyes a successful title defense, looking to extend his win by knockout streak to 6.

Zhang will be fighting for the first time in London, coming off his first professional loss to Filip Hrgovic by way of unanimous decision last August. Prior to that loss, Zhang had won 24 out of 25 fights with one draw. This is undoubtedly his biggest fight to date, he’ll look to press the issue against Joyce and emerge victorious.

Before Joyce and Zhang clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KO) takes on Kieran Smith (18-1, 7 KO) at middleweight in the co-main event of the night. Bentley had his three fight win-streak snapped in his last fight, an unanimous decision loss to Janibek Alimkhanuly. He enters this bout as a -900 favorite, while Smith is listed as a +500 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the undercard is former WBO, IBF, and The Ring junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KO) facing off against Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KO) in a women’s lightweight showdown. Mayer is a -4000 favorite and Wildheart checks in as a +1100 underdog after coming in as a last-minute replacement for Christina Linardatou. In the main event, Joyce is favored to win with odds of -1100, as Zhang sits as a +600 underdog. The favored method of victory is Joyce by knockout those odds are listed as -330, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang