Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this weekend for the interim WBO world heavyweight championship. The fight will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang

Joyce-Zhang will be streamed on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 6 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Joyce is one of the best kept secrets in the heavyweight division. Last September he defeated Joseph Parker by eleventh round-TKO capturing the WBO world championship. He now shifts to a successful title defense, looking to extend his win by knockout streak to 6.

Zhang will be fighting in London for the first time, fresh off his first professional loss to Filip Hrgovic by way of unanimous decision last August. Prior to that loss, Zhang had won 24 out of 25 fights with only one draw to his name.

Fight odds

Joyce is favored to win with odds of -1100, as Zhang opens as a +600 underdog. The favored method of victory is Joyce by knockout those odds are listed as -330, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Full card for Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang