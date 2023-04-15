Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

Much of the boxing world will be focused on Saturday’s men’s heavyweight title bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang, but the undercard brings an intriguing women’s lightweight title bout. Mikaela Mayer will face Lucy Wildheart for the WBC interim title. Wildheart is a last minute replacement for Christina Linardatou.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart

The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 6 p.m. ET. That suggests Mayer-Wildheart gets started around 4:30 or 5 p.m.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

This marks Mayer’s first fight since losing a bid for the undisputed junior lightweight title. Alycia Baumgardner claimed a split decision victory over Mayer last October at O2 Arena. Prior to that, Mayer had won 17 straight bouts to open her career.

Wildheart was added to the card on Friday after Christina Linardatou was denied a license due to a questionable decision around a permanent lens in her eye. Wildheart is 10-1 and has won five straight bouts. She’s coming off a six-round points win over Klaudi Ferenczi.

Fight odds

Mayer is a -4000 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wildheart is a +1100 underdog. Total rounds for the ten-round bout is installed at 8.5 with the over at -360 and the under at +240. The favored fight outcome is a Mayer decision at -265 while a Mayer stoppage is +200. A Wildheart decision is +2000 and a Wildheart stoppage is +2500.

Full card for Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart