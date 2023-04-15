Mikaela Mayer vs. Lucy Wildheart: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Mikaela Mayer and Lucy Wildheart face off Saturday afternoon at Copper Box Arena in London to serve as the co-main event with Joe Joyce’s heavyweight title fight against Zhilei Zhang. Mayer and Wildheart will hit the ring late in the 4 p.m. hour in a ten-round bout for the WBC interim lightweight title.

Wildheart is a last minute replacement for Christina Linardatou. The British Boxing Board of Control declined to license Linardatou due to a permanent lens issue in Linardatou’s eye. She’s had the issue her whole career and this same board licensed her in 2019, so it’s unclear what is going on.

Whatever the reasoning, Wildheart gets a huge opportunity against the returning Mayer. This marks Mayer’s first bout since losing a split decision to Alycia Baumgardner with the junior lightweight undisputed title on the line. Mayer is moving up in weight now and looks to get back on track in this interim title bout.

Mayer comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -4000 favorite while Wildheart is a +1100 underdog. A Mayer decision is -265 and a Mayer stoppage is +200. A Wildheart decision is +2000 and a Wildheart stoppage is +2500.

We’ll provide round-by-round scoring until an outcome is determined.

