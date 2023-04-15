Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Two heavyweights will face-off this weekend with the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line. Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds at the Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15. Joyce-Zhang will be streamed on ESPN+, with the undercard set to start at 2 p.m. ET.

Joyce enters this fight winning his last five bouts by way of KO/TKO. Overall, he has great power and speed, often hitting his opposition with an array of punches. Last September he stopped Joseph Parker in the 11th, earning the TKO win and the world heavyweight title. He will look to have a successful title defense this weekend.

Zhang is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of Filip Hrgovic, by way of unanimous decision last August. Prior to that, his record was seemingly unblemished at 24-0-1. He is considered a top 15 heavyweight in the world, as 19 of his 24 wins have come by knockout.

Joyce comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1100 favorite while Zhang is a +600 underdog.

