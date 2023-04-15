How much are Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight bout

A pair of heavyweights clash to determine the WBO interim world heavyweight champion, as Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KO) and Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KO) are scheduled for 12 rounds. The two are set to fight at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The fight will take place this Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ PPV.

Joyce is an under-the-radar British sensation, who has been on a knockout tear of late, finishing his last five opponents in impressive fashion. This will be his second title defense as in his last bout he finished Joseph Parker in the eleventh round last September. Joyce is due a guaranteed $500,000 and an estimated 65% of the PPV shares according to Sports Payouts. When the fight wraps up officially, Joyce could walk away with $2.2 million in total.

As for the challenger Zhang, he will be looking to get back on track after losing to Filip Hrgovic, his first professional loss. The Chinese-born fighter is making the trip to London and fighting in the UK for the first time. Zhang is due a guaranteed $350,000. Once the fight is over in its entirety, he could end up with $2 million in total as he is estimated to receive 35% of PPV shares, per Sports Payouts.