Will Wrexham be promoted from English National League? Where will they be promoted to?

Wrexham AFC, the club which has been in the English National League for the longest time in the division’s history, are close to achieving promotion out. The club sits at the top of the table entering Matchday 44 Saturday against Barnet, three points clear of Notts County. Here’s a look at Wrexham’s promotion chances and what a move to the next division will mean for the club.

Two teams get promoted from the English National League. The winner of the league throughout the season automatically gets in, while teams 2-7 enter the playoffs. Teams 4-7 play each other in a single-elimination format, and the winners meet the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the semifinal round. The winner of those games goes to the final, where the winner of the final achieves promotion. Wrexham, who lost in the playoffs in 2021-22, would like to avoid that hassle altogether.

Wrexham have a game in hand on Notts County, who are below them by three points. If they win that game, they’ll be six points ahead with three matches to play. As long as Wrexham either keep winning or match Notts County’s results, automatic promotion seems likely.

If promoted, Wrexham will join EFL League Two. The big benefit for Wrexham would be additional exposure, funds, and the freedom to sign players outside of the English football circuit. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shown they are willing to spend money to achieve results, so a step up would likely lead to more investment. The Premier League would still be a long ways away for Wrexham, but the club has to start somewhere if it ultimately hopes to reach that lofty goal.