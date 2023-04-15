Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, April 15

After a full night slate on Friday, the MLB schedule is tilted more towards afternoon starts on Saturday, April 15th — giving you plenty of options for the main slate over at DraftKings DFS beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks of the day

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, April 15th

Byron Buxton ($5,500)

Carlos Correa ($5,100)

Trevor Larnach ($4,000)

Edouard Julien ($2,800)

The run total at DraftKings Sportsbook is only 8.5, but given New York starter Domingo German’s spotty track record (and his two poor starts this season) we’re betting on the Twins to put up some runs in the Bronx. Buxton and Correa are swinging hot bats and can take aim for the fences in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, while Larnach (cleanup) and Julien (leadoff) have favorable lineup spots and the platoon advantage.

Randy Arozarena ($6,200)

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Isaac Paredes ($3,800)

Harold Ramirez ($3,400)

A Blue Jays stack will cost you, so let’s take the other side of a game with a run total set at 10. Yusei Kikuchi will allow the Rays to stack right-handed bats, which should mean big days for Arozarena as well as Paredes (.843 OPS this year) and Ramirez (1.092).

Jonathan India ($5,200)

Tyler Stephenson ($4,400)

Spencer Steer ($3,200)

Wil Myers ($2,800)

With a run total of 9.5 and taking place in the hitter’s paradise that is Great American Ballpark, let’s stack some righties who will be facing Philly lefty Matt Strahm. Strahm has been solid this year, but the Reds should provide a stiffer test than the Miami Marlins. India, Stephenson and Steer have been red-hot to begin the year and carry the platoon advantage, while Myers seems to be finally heating up after a cold start.