Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Yankees on Saturday, April 15th

The Minnesota Twins look to make it three in a row against the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon, as the two teams continue their four-game set from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Tyler Mahle (1-1, 4.09 ERA) gets the ball for Minnesota, while the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (0-1, 5.87 ERA) to try and snap their losing skid.

New York is a -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Twins are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Twins vs. Yankees picks: Saturday, April 15th

Injury report

Twins

Day to day: OF Max Kepler (knee)

Out: 1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist), 1B Joey Gallo (ribs), 2B Jorge Polanco (knee), INF Kyle Farmer (face)

Yankees

Day to day: INF DJ LeMahieu (quad)

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), CF Harrison Bader (oblique), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Lou Trivino (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Mahle vs. Domingo German

Mahle has gotten off to a mixed start this season, striking out seven over five innings of one-run ball in his season debut against the Miami Marlins but then struggling at home against the Houston Astros in his second start. His fastball velocity is back where it was prior to being shut down with a shoulder issue last season, and he’s shown off a revamped slider that he tweaked during the offseason. After spending most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, this will be his first start against the Yankees.

German found himself with a spot in the Opening Day rotation after injuries to Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino, but he hasn’t exactly run with the opportunity. The righty gave up four runs in 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies his first time out, then lasted just three frames amid five walks against the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week. He has a career 5.48 ERA in five appearances (three starts) against the Twins.

Over/Under pick

Mahle looks to be rounding into form and carries big strikeout upside, but he’ll have a tall order in front of him against a Yankees lineup looking to snap a losing streak and avoid dropping its first series of the season. German, meanwhile, hasn’t inspired much confidence at all, both in his ability to prevent runs and his ability to go deep in games and avoid exposing the underbelly of New York’s bullpen. Add it all up and 8 seems like too low a number this afternoon.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Yankees have lost both of German’s starts so far this year, and I’m betting that a newly-healthy Minnesota lineup will make it three for three.

Pick: Twins