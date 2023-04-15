Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Athletics on Saturday, April 15th

The New York Mets take on the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, April 15. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET at the Oakland Coliseum. Shintaro Fujinami (0-2, 17.55 ERA) will take the mound for the Athletics, and Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 11.42 ERA) will go for the Mets.

The Mets are currently listed as -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Athletics are +160 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Mets vs. Athletics picks: Saturday, April 15th

Injury report

Mets

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder strain)

Athletics

Out: C Manny Pina (wrist), OF/1B Seth Brown (oblique), SP Paul Blackburn (finger)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Carrasco vs. Shintaro Fujinami

Carrasco has not had the most auspicious start to 2023. In his first start of the season, he allowed five runs in four innings pitched, and in his second start, he allowed six runs in 4.2 innings. He has also struck out five batters in that timeframe.

Fujinami allowed eight runs in 2.1 innings in his first start of the season and allowed five runs in 4.1 innings in his second start, striking out just five batters thus far in that timeframe. He has not yet recorded a win.

Over/Under pick

With Fujinami and Carrasco on the mound, we can expect to see some big swinging. The A’s, despite their losing streak, have put up six or more runs in each of their last four games. After last night’s 17-run game for the Mets, I’ll take the over again on this one.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have won three of their last four games, including a 17-6 victory over Oakland in the first matchup of this series. The A’s have had a disastrous three-win start to the season, and with Fujinami’s early struggles in 2023, the Mets should be able to grab another road win here.

Pick: Mets -190