Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Reds on Saturday, April 15th

The Philadelphia Phillies look to pull ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the third game of a four-game series on Saturday, April 15. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. Matt Strahm (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies while Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will start for the Reds.

The Phillies and Reds are both listed at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 9.5.

Phillies-Reds picks: Saturday, April 15th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), SP Christopher Sanchez (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), DH/RF Bryce Harper (Tommy John), RP Nick Nelson (hamstring)

Reds

Out: RP Tony Santillan (back), RP Lucas Sims (back), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Luke Weaver (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Matt Strahm vs. Graham Ashcraft

Strahm has started two games this season, allowing five total hits over 10 innings pitched and recording 10 strikeouts. With the Red Sox last season, Strahm was 4-4 over 50 games played. He did not start for Boston, and ended the season with a 3.83 ERA.

Ashcraft has pitched 13 innings this season and has allowed 10 hits and three runs within that timeframe. He has also recorded 13 strikeouts. He finished last season 5-6 after 19 games started with a 4.89 ERA.

Over/Under pick

Ashcraft and Strahm will be looking to keep their ERAs low heading into this game. Yesterday’s total between the teams hit 11, and the first game of the series ended with a total of 8. With these pitchers taking the mound, I think we go back to the under here.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have hit something of a slump, dropping three of their last four games before beating the Reds yesterday. However, with the Reds’ strength at home and a good pitching matchup here, I think Cincinnati bounces back. Even with another excellent performance from Strahm, the Phillies’ bullpen has been struggling this season, and the Reds could have the chance to pull ahead at the end.

Pick: Reds -110