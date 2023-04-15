Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Royals on Saturday, April 15th

The Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, April 15. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium. Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and Kris Bubic (0-1, 1.64 ERA) will start for the Royals.

The Braves are currently listed as -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Royals are +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Royals picks: Saturday, April 15th

Injury report

Braves

Out: SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), C Travis D’Arnaud (concussion), OF Michael Harris II (back), SP Max Fried (hamstring), RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), RP Collin McHugh (shoulder)

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch (rotator cuff), OF Drew Waters (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. Kris Bubic

Bryce Elder has pitched 12.1 innings this season, allowing eight hits and zero runs while recording 13 strikeouts. Last season with Atlanta, he went 2-4 with a 3.17 ERA.

Bubic has allowed nine hits and two runs over 11 innings pitched this season. He has recorded 13 strikeouts. Last season, Bubic went 3-13 with an ERA of 5.58, but he’s shown significantly increased velocity as well as an improved changeup that suggest that this fast start could be for real.

Over/Under pick

Both teams are 8-6 against the total this season, and with the way Atlanta has been playing lately, hitting the over shouldn’t be a problem. The Braves are averaging 6.75 runs per game over their last four games and entered this series ranked in the top 10 for runs, walks, stolen bases, and batting average in MLB. They’re going to be swinging on Bubic.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Royals fell 10-3 in the first game of the series after putting up a 10-run performance against the Rangers. They have one of the worst offenses in the MLB so far this season, and go up against Elder on the mound today, who has not allowed a single run yet this season.

Pick: Braves -140