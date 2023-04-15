Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 15th

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 15th

Pitchers to stream

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals — Matz has gotten knocked around in each of his first two starts this season, but given that those came 1) against the Atlanta Braves and 2) at Coors Field, we’re willing to give him a pass. The Pittsburgh Pirates at home should be a far friendlier matchup, while Matz has still managed to strike out a batter per inning despite the early struggles. There’s a very good chance at a win here.

Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks — Nelson has a similar story: The righty has managed to stay afloat against both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers so far this season, and now he gets a plum matchup with a Miami Marlins team that can’t hit righties in the pitcher-friendly confines of loanDepot Park. He’s got the stuff to get through five or six solid innings.

Zach Plesac, Cleveland Guardians — Plesac was dealing his last time out, going seven strong innings in a win over the Seattle Mariners. He’s featuring his solid slider over 50 percent of the time these days, and that pitch mix should be more than enough to let him go deep into a start against the Washington Nationals.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 15th.