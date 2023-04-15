 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 15th

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 15th.

By Chris Landers
Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Cardinals 6-1. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 15th

Pitchers to stream

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals — Matz has gotten knocked around in each of his first two starts this season, but given that those came 1) against the Atlanta Braves and 2) at Coors Field, we’re willing to give him a pass. The Pittsburgh Pirates at home should be a far friendlier matchup, while Matz has still managed to strike out a batter per inning despite the early struggles. There’s a very good chance at a win here.

Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks — Nelson has a similar story: The righty has managed to stay afloat against both the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers so far this season, and now he gets a plum matchup with a Miami Marlins team that can’t hit righties in the pitcher-friendly confines of loanDepot Park. He’s got the stuff to get through five or six solid innings.

Zach Plesac, Cleveland Guardians — Plesac was dealing his last time out, going seven strong innings in a win over the Seattle Mariners. He’s featuring his solid slider over 50 percent of the time these days, and that pitch mix should be more than enough to let him go deep into a start against the Washington Nationals.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 15th.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/15

Rank Pitcher Matchup

Must-start
1 Freddy Peralta @ Padres
2 George Kirby vs. Rockies
Strong plays
3 Anthony DeSclafani @ Tigers
4 Steven Matz vs. Pirates
5 Seth Lugo vs. Brewers
6 Ryne Nelson @ Marlins
7 Hunter Brown vs. Rangers
8 Graham Ashcraft vs. Phillies
9 Bryce Elder @ Royals
10 Tyler Mahle @ Yankees
Questionable
11 Jon Gray @ Astros
12 Matthew Boyd vs. Giants
13 Michael Kopech vs. Orioles
14 Zach Plesac @ Nationals
15 Kyle Gibson @ White Sox
16 Kris Bubic vs. Braves
17 Tyler Anderson @ Red Sox
18 Braxton Garrett vs. Diamondbacks
19 Matt Strahm @ Reds
20 Carlos Carrasco @ Athletics
21 Nick Pivetta vs. Angels
22 Jameson Taillon @ Dodgers
Don't do it
23 Domingo German vs. Twins
24 Shintaro Fujinami vs. Mets
25 Yusei Kikuchi vs. Rays
26 Roansy Contreras @ Cardinals
27 Michael Grove vs. Cubs
28 Josh Fleming @ Blue Jays
29 Chad Kuhl vs. Guardians
30 Ryan Feltner @ Mariners

