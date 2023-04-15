 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who are the referees for Nets vs. Sixers in 2023 NBA Playoffs

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for the first-round matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

By David Fucillo
NBA referee James Williams #60 officiates the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers during the game on March 5, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets and No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers tip off the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. With the play-in tournament in our rear view mirror, the road to the NBA Finals has begun.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites in Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is installed at 214. The Sixers are -900 to win the series and a five-game victory is +195.

The officiating crew for Saturday’s first game will be led by crew chief James Williams. He will joined by referee Mark Lindsay and umpire JB DeRosa. Ashley Moyer-Gleich will serve as the alternate.

Williams has served as crew chief in 18 games this season. Home teams have a .556 winning percentage when Williams is crew chief, which ranks 28th out of 46 crew chiefs. Relative to average, there is a -.019 difference. There is a +3.2 differential in field goals attempted and a -1.3 differential in free throws attempted. When serving as a crew chief, Williams’ games rank 35th of 46 crew chiefs in foul differential.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action, via the official NBA release.

James Williams (crew chief)
Mark Lindsay (referee)
JB DeRosa (umpire)
Ashley Moyer-Gleich (alternate)

More From DraftKings Nation