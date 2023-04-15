Who are the referees for Nets vs. Sixers in 2023 NBA Playoffs

The No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets and No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers tip off the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. With the play-in tournament in our rear view mirror, the road to the NBA Finals has begun.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites in Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is installed at 214. The Sixers are -900 to win the series and a five-game victory is +195.

The officiating crew for Saturday’s first game will be led by crew chief James Williams. He will joined by referee Mark Lindsay and umpire JB DeRosa. Ashley Moyer-Gleich will serve as the alternate.

Williams has served as crew chief in 18 games this season. Home teams have a .556 winning percentage when Williams is crew chief, which ranks 28th out of 46 crew chiefs. Relative to average, there is a -.019 difference. There is a +3.2 differential in field goals attempted and a -1.3 differential in free throws attempted. When serving as a crew chief, Williams’ games rank 35th of 46 crew chiefs in foul differential.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action, via the official NBA release.

James Williams (crew chief)

Mark Lindsay (referee)

JB DeRosa (umpire)

Ashley Moyer-Gleich (alternate)