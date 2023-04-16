Timberwolves injury report for first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves snagged the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Friday’s play-in game. They will take on the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in a first-round Western Conference matchup. Game 1 will tip off on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The T-Wolves are heavy underdogs in the best-of-seven series, with +370 moneyline odds to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. They enter Game 1 as 7.5-point underdogs.

Let’s take a look at the Timberwolves' injury report and how it may impact the series.

Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves are mostly healthy heading into the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Jade McDaniels broke his hand at the end of the regular season by punching a wall and is out for the first round. Naz Reid remains out with a wrist injury. Rudy Gobert has returned from his one-game suspension.