Best series props for Bucks vs. Heat in first round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks take on the No. 8 Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchup tips off Game 1 on Sunday, April 16. We take a look at a few of our favorite prop bets ahead of the best-of-seven series.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Heat series props

Under 5.5 games (-155)

The Heat and the Bucks split their regular season games, with one very important caveat — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton missed the two Heat wins. Antetokounmpo averages 31.1 points per game, and his very presence on the court can make or break a game. After two big play-in games for the Heat, they will be facing a well-rested machine in Milwaukee. It is a rare team that has an answer to Giannis, and the Heat do not have that answer. The Bucks should be able to take this in four or five games.

Bucks -3.5 games (+255)

This is a higher-risk option, but the Bucks have all the tools and advantages to beat Miami in four. A Bucks game spread of -2.5 is set at -150, and is a safer option if you think this is going more of the 4-1 route than the 4-0 sweep. With their starting lineup well-rested, I believe the Bucks can win in four.