USFL schedule 2023: Who will the Pittsburgh Maulers play this year?

In this day and age, there is never a minute without football as the United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15. The opening weekend’s slate of games will mark the league’s second consecutive season after debuting in 2022. The Week 1 matchups will be available to watch across a variety of tv channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

Former NFL defensive coach Ray Horton was announced as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers back on January 13, as he looks to rebound the team from a 1-9 campaign a season ago. He’ll assume the lead duties from former head coach Kirby Wilson, who resigned earlier in the year. James Morgan sits atop the depth chart for Pittsburgh, with Troy Williams and Connor Sampson behind him respectively.

Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 schedule

April 16, Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 6:30 p.m. ET

April 23, New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 12:00 p.m. ET

April 30, Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 12:00 p.m. ET

May 7, Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 6:30 p.m. ET

May 13, Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 12:30 p.m. ET

May 20, Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats, 12:30 p.m. ET

May 27, Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 9:00 p.m. ET

June 3, Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 12:00 p.m. ET

June 10, Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 12:00 p.m. ET

June 17, Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 1:00 p.m. ET