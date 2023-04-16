USFL schedule 2023: Who will the Houston Gamblers play this year?

The United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15 with all eight teams in action. The opening weekend’s slate of games will mark the league’s second consecutive season after debuting in 2022. Week 1’s matchups will be available to watch across a variety of tv channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

The Gamblers are led by new head coach Curtis Johnson, who took over the leading duties from previous coach Kevin Sumlin. Johnson is an experienced NFL offensive assistant coach who also spent four seasons as the head coach at Tulane.

As Houston looks to rebound from a 3-7 campaign in 2022, they’ll be relying heavily on speed in the form of starting quarterback Kenji Bahar, who won the starting job over fellow signal-callers Terry Wilson and Montell Cozart. Bahar completed 61% of his passes for 541 yards, with two touchdown passes and two interceptions in seven games played last season while also adding 87 yards on the ground.

The Gamblers will also welcome back tailback Mark Thompson, who led the Gamblers last season with 463 rushing yards and two scores.

Houston Gamblers 2023 schedule

April 16, Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 12:00 p.m. ET

April 22, Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 12:30 p.m. ET

April 29, Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 7:00 p.m. ET

May 6, Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 1:00 p.m. ET

May 13, Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, 4:00 p.m. ET

May 21, New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 4:00 p.m. ET

May 28, Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, 2:00 p.m. ET

June 3, Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 12:00 p.m. ET

June 11, Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 2:00 p.m. ET

June 18, New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 4:00 p.m. ET