USFL schedule 2023: Who will the Michigan Panthers play this year?

The United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15 with all eight teams in action for the league’s opening weekend. The upcoming season marks the league’s second consecutive go-around after debuting in 2022, with the league crowning the Birmingham Stallions as their inaugural champions. Week 1’s matchups will be available to watch across a variety of channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

The Panthers stamped their inaugural season with a 2-8 finish last year, good for third place and second-to-last in the USFL’s North Division. As they look ahead to 2023, arguably the biggest change on the roster will be in the man helming the team with new head coach Mike Nolan coming on board. Nolan replaces former head coach Jeff Fisher, who stepped down as head coach in early February while citing personal reasons.

With Nolan, who is a sound defensive mind with NFL coaching experience, Michigan could lean heavily on defense in an effort to rebound from last season’s underwhelming campaign. He’ll have the benefit of welcoming back star linebacker Frank Ginda, who finished with the second-most tackles in the league last season with 90. They could also get a boost after adding former NFL defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to the roster, who spent six seasons in the NFL.

Under center for the Panthers will likely be quarterback Josh Love, who is back healthy and equipped for his second stint with Michigan. Love threw for only 791 yards last season, and will likely face a QB competition with Carson Strong, who recently signed with the franchise.

Michigan Panthers 2023 schedule

April 16, Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 12:00 p.m.

April 23, Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton, OH), 7:00 p.m.

April 30, New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers, 4:00 p.m.

May 6, Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

May 13, Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 12:30 p.m.

May 20, Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, 4:00 p.m.

May 28, Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 5:30 p.m.

June 4, Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 4:00 p.m.

June 10, Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton, OH), 12:00 p.m.

June 18, Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers, 7:00 p.m.