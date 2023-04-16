USFL schedule 2023: Who will the New Orleans Breakers play this year?

The United States Football League (USFL) returns on Saturday, April 15 with all eight teams in action for the league’s opening weekend. The upcoming season marks the league’s second consecutive go-around after debuting in 2022, with the league crowning the Birmingham Stallions as their inaugural champions after fending off the Philadelphia Stars. Week 1’s matchups will be available to watch across a variety of channels and streaming services including Fox, Fox Sports 1, NBC, and Peacock.

New Orleans finished their inaugural season with a 6-4 record which amounted to a second-place finish in the USFL’s South Division. After reaching the postseason, only to fall just short to the Stallions, the Breakers are focused on capitalizing with a new head coach and a new quarterback in 2023.

Out is former coach Larry Fedora and in is John DeFilippo, who will work with newly added quarterbacks McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Aqeel Glass. Both signal-callers are brand new to the USFL, though Bethel-Thompson has experience in DeFilippo’s system after the two spent time together with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 (where DeFilippo was the quarterbacks' coach).

The Breakers have arguably one of the better wideout units in the league after returning their top two wide receivers in Johnnie Dixon and Jonathan Adams, who combined for 69 catches and 768 yards last season. Lee Morris and Sage Surratt join them as a tight-end duo that can make the claim as the best in the USFL.

New Orleans Breakers 2023 schedule

April 16, Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 6:30 p.m. ET

April 22, Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 12:30 p.m. ET

April 29, New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, 12:30 p.m. ET

May 7, New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton, OH), 3:00 p.m. ET

May 14, Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 3:00 p.m. ET

May 21, New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit, MI), 12:00 p.m. ET

May 27, Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 4:00 p.m. ET

June 4, Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham, AL), 4:00 p.m. ET

June 10, New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats, 3:00 p.m. ET

June 18, New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis, TN), 4:00 p.m. ET