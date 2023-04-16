Houston Gamblers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

A lot has changed for the Houston Gamblers since their first season in the revived USFL. At the top, former New Orleans Saints assistant Curtis Johnson has taken over head-coaching duties from Kevin Sumlin who left to join the staff of the Maryland Terrapins. Former NFL scout and spring-league veteran Robert Morris will serve as the Gamblers’ general manager.
On the field, star pass rusher Chris Odom will not return. Odom parlayed his USFL Defensive Player of the Year award into another shot at the NFL, signing with the Cleveland Browns after the season. Houston managed to lose seven straight games with Odom’s services last year and will have a difficult time improving on defense without him.
Conversely, the offense has a better-established identity at this juncture. Kenji Bahar returns from the 2022 roster and will likely start. Though his statistical production leaves something to be desired — he managed just 541 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in three starts — the Gamblers did manage a winning record with him at the controls.
Houston Gamblers’ full roster
|Player
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Anthony Ratliff-Williams
|WR
|25
|6'1"
|200 lbs
|North Carolina
|Avery Gennesy
|OL
|29
|6'4"
|321 lbs
|Texas A&M
|Bamidele Olaseni
|T
|27
|6'7"
|348 lbs
|Utah
|Benny LeMay
|RB
|25
|5'9"
|215 lbs
|Charlotte
|Brandon Barnes
|TE
|28
|6'4"
|255 lbs
|Alabama State
|Brandon Hitner
|T
|27
|6'6"
|305 lbs
|Villanova
|Braylon Jones
|C
|25
|6'3"
|301 lbs
|Houston
|Clint Sigg Jr.
|TE
|26
|6'4"
|242 lbs
|Lindenwood
|Deontez Alexander
|WR
|26
|6'1"
|196 lbs
|Franklin
|Devwah Whaley
|RB
|25
|5'11"
|212 lbs
|Arkansas
|Jair Joseph
|G
|-
|6'4"
|305 lbs
|Nicholls State
|Jordan Steckler
|OL
|26
|6'5"
|305 lbs
|Northern Illinois
|Josh Pederson
|TE
|25
|6'5"
|235 lbs
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Joshua Moore
|WR
|23
|6'1"
|162 lbs
|Texas
|Julian Allen
|TE
|28
|6'3"
|248 lbs
|Southern Miss
|Justin Hall
|WR
|24
|5'8"
|189 lbs
|Ball State
|Keke Chism
|WR
|24
|6'5"
|214 lbs
|Missouri
|Kenji Bahar
|QB
|25
|6'3"
|200 lbs
|Monmouth
|Kristjan Sokoli
|OL
|31
|6'5"
|300 lbs
|Buffalo
|Mark Thompson
|RB
|28
|6'2"
|235 lbs
|Florida
|Montell Cozart
|QB
|27
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|Boise State
|Na'Ty Rodgers
|T
|28
|6'4"
|305 lbs
|Houston
|Nick Buchanan
|C
|25
|6'3"
|303 lbs
|Florida
|Rodell Rahmaan
|TE
|-
|6'4"
|230 lbs
|Tennessee State
|T.J. Pledger
|RB
|23
|5'8"
|196 lbs
|Utah
|Taylor Tappin
|T
|26
|6'4"
|310 lbs
|Sacramento State
|Teo Redding
|WR
|28
|6'1"
|176 lbs
|Bowling Green
|Terry Wilson
|QB
|-
|6'2"
|207 lbs
|New Mexico
|Tyler Higby
|OL
|26
|6'5"
|300 lbs
|Michigan State
|Tyler Palka
|WR
|27
|6'1"
|200 lbs
|Gannon (PA)
|Andrew Soroh
|S
|27
|6'0"
|185 lbs
|Florida Atlantic
|Bydarrius Knighten
|CB
|25
|6'1"
|201 lbs
|Auburn
|Chigozie Nnoruka
|DT
|-
|6'1"
|301 lbs
|Miami (FL)
|Damion Daniels
|DT
|23
|6'3"
|325 lbs
|Nebraska
|Dayan Lake
|S
|25
|5'11"
|197 lbs
|BYU
|Donald Rutledge Jr.
|DB
|25
|6'1"
|215 lbs
|Georgia Southern
|Eli Howard
|DE
|25
|6'3"
|270 lbs
|Texas Tech
|Ikenna Onwuasoanya
|DT
|-
|6'2"
|297 lbs
|CSU-Pueblo
|Isaiah Chambers
|DE
|-
|6'5"
|251 lbs
|McNeese State
|Isaiah Pryor
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|216 lbs
|Notre Dame
|Jeremiah Johnson
|S
|28
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|Concord (WV)
|Jeremiah Tyler
|LB
|-
|6'1"
|225 lbs
|Princeton
|Jordan Young
|LB
|25
|6'3"
|230 lbs
|Old Dominion
|Khalan Tolson
|LB
|23
|6'0"
|235 lbs
|Illinois
|Malcolm Washington
|CB
|28
|6'2"
|183 lbs
|Northern Iowa
|Manny Bunch
|S
|25
|6'1"
|210 lbs
|Tulsa
|Marcel Spears Jr.
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|215 lbs
|Iowa State
|Nick Grant
|CB
|25
|6'3"
|185 lbs
|Virginia
|Reggie Walker
|DE
|26
|6'1"
|249 lbs
|Kansas State
|Ronheen Bingham
|LB
|27
|6'1"
|242 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Stefan Claiborne
|S
|25
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|Western Michigan
|Tim Bonner
|DE
|27
|6'5"
|250 lbs
|Florida Atlantic University
|Trey Hoskins
|DB
|25
|6'3"
|188 lbs
|Weber State
|Andrew Galitz
|P
|25
|6'0"
|195 lbs
|Baylor
|Cole Mazza
|LS
|28
|6'1"
|247 lbs
|Alabama
|Nick Vogel
|K
|27
|5'9"
|190 lbs
|UAB