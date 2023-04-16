Houston Gamblers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

A lot has changed for the Houston Gamblers since their first season in the revived USFL. At the top, former New Orleans Saints assistant Curtis Johnson has taken over head-coaching duties from Kevin Sumlin who left to join the staff of the Maryland Terrapins. Former NFL scout and spring-league veteran Robert Morris will serve as the Gamblers’ general manager.

On the field, star pass rusher Chris Odom will not return. Odom parlayed his USFL Defensive Player of the Year award into another shot at the NFL, signing with the Cleveland Browns after the season. Houston managed to lose seven straight games with Odom’s services last year and will have a difficult time improving on defense without him.

Conversely, the offense has a better-established identity at this juncture. Kenji Bahar returns from the 2022 roster and will likely start. Though his statistical production leaves something to be desired — he managed just 541 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in three starts — the Gamblers did manage a winning record with him at the controls.