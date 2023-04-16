 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Gamblers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight-team league playing 10 regular-season games.

A lot has changed for the Houston Gamblers since their first season in the revived USFL. At the top, former New Orleans Saints assistant Curtis Johnson has taken over head-coaching duties from Kevin Sumlin who left to join the staff of the Maryland Terrapins. Former NFL scout and spring-league veteran Robert Morris will serve as the Gamblers’ general manager.

On the field, star pass rusher Chris Odom will not return. Odom parlayed his USFL Defensive Player of the Year award into another shot at the NFL, signing with the Cleveland Browns after the season. Houston managed to lose seven straight games with Odom’s services last year and will have a difficult time improving on defense without him.

Conversely, the offense has a better-established identity at this juncture. Kenji Bahar returns from the 2022 roster and will likely start. Though his statistical production leaves something to be desired — he managed just 541 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in three starts — the Gamblers did manage a winning record with him at the controls.

Houston Gamblers’ full roster

Player POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Anthony Ratliff-Williams WR 25 6'1" 200 lbs North Carolina
Avery Gennesy OL 29 6'4" 321 lbs Texas A&M
Bamidele Olaseni T 27 6'7" 348 lbs Utah
Benny LeMay RB 25 5'9" 215 lbs Charlotte
Brandon Barnes TE 28 6'4" 255 lbs Alabama State
Brandon Hitner T 27 6'6" 305 lbs Villanova
Braylon Jones C 25 6'3" 301 lbs Houston
Clint Sigg Jr. TE 26 6'4" 242 lbs Lindenwood
Deontez Alexander WR 26 6'1" 196 lbs Franklin
Devwah Whaley RB 25 5'11" 212 lbs Arkansas
Jair Joseph G - 6'4" 305 lbs Nicholls State
Jordan Steckler OL 26 6'5" 305 lbs Northern Illinois
Josh Pederson TE 25 6'5" 235 lbs Louisiana-Monroe
Joshua Moore WR 23 6'1" 162 lbs Texas
Julian Allen TE 28 6'3" 248 lbs Southern Miss
Justin Hall WR 24 5'8" 189 lbs Ball State
Keke Chism WR 24 6'5" 214 lbs Missouri
Kenji Bahar QB 25 6'3" 200 lbs Monmouth
Kristjan Sokoli OL 31 6'5" 300 lbs Buffalo
Mark Thompson RB 28 6'2" 235 lbs Florida
Montell Cozart QB 27 6'2" 205 lbs Boise State
Na'Ty Rodgers T 28 6'4" 305 lbs Houston
Nick Buchanan C 25 6'3" 303 lbs Florida
Rodell Rahmaan TE - 6'4" 230 lbs Tennessee State
T.J. Pledger RB 23 5'8" 196 lbs Utah
Taylor Tappin T 26 6'4" 310 lbs Sacramento State
Teo Redding WR 28 6'1" 176 lbs Bowling Green
Terry Wilson QB - 6'2" 207 lbs New Mexico
Tyler Higby OL 26 6'5" 300 lbs Michigan State
Tyler Palka WR 27 6'1" 200 lbs Gannon (PA)
Andrew Soroh S 27 6'0" 185 lbs Florida Atlantic
Bydarrius Knighten CB 25 6'1" 201 lbs Auburn
Chigozie Nnoruka DT - 6'1" 301 lbs Miami (FL)
Damion Daniels DT 23 6'3" 325 lbs Nebraska
Dayan Lake S 25 5'11" 197 lbs BYU
Donald Rutledge Jr. DB 25 6'1" 215 lbs Georgia Southern
Eli Howard DE 25 6'3" 270 lbs Texas Tech
Ikenna Onwuasoanya DT - 6'2" 297 lbs CSU-Pueblo
Isaiah Chambers DE - 6'5" 251 lbs McNeese State
Isaiah Pryor LB 25 6'1" 216 lbs Notre Dame
Jeremiah Johnson S 28 6'1" 185 lbs Concord (WV)
Jeremiah Tyler LB - 6'1" 225 lbs Princeton
Jordan Young LB 25 6'3" 230 lbs Old Dominion
Khalan Tolson LB 23 6'0" 235 lbs Illinois
Malcolm Washington CB 28 6'2" 183 lbs Northern Iowa
Manny Bunch S 25 6'1" 210 lbs Tulsa
Marcel Spears Jr. LB 25 6'1" 215 lbs Iowa State
Nick Grant CB 25 6'3" 185 lbs Virginia
Reggie Walker DE 26 6'1" 249 lbs Kansas State
Ronheen Bingham LB 27 6'1" 242 lbs Arkansas State
Stefan Claiborne S 25 6'2" 205 lbs Western Michigan
Tim Bonner DE 27 6'5" 250 lbs Florida Atlantic University
Trey Hoskins DB 25 6'3" 188 lbs Weber State
Andrew Galitz P 25 6'0" 195 lbs Baylor
Cole Mazza LS 28 6'1" 247 lbs Alabama
Nick Vogel K 27 5'9" 190 lbs UAB

