Michigan Panthers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

As with other USFL teams, the Michigan Panthers have undergone some significant changes since the end of the 2022 season. Jeff Fisher, the mustachioed rock at the center of the organization, has departed with fellow NFL alumnus Mike Nolan taking over as head coach. Likewise, Steve Kazor has taken over as the Panthers’ general manager.
At quarterback, the Panthers have two players returning from a season ago. Josh Love enters as the incumbent while Eric Barriere has the inside track to back him up. The team also added former Nevada Wolfpack standout Carson Strong as competition. Strong spent parts of 2022 with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals
The supporting cast will also feature a familiar name. Reggie Corbin, the Panthers’ top offensive playmaker from a year ago, headlines the depth chart at running back. Wideout will look different, however, as top target Lance Lenoir Jr. has moved on to the XFL. Devin Ross and Joe Walker will have the first shots at replacing Lenoir’s production.
Michigan Panthers’ full roster
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|AJ Richardson
|WR
|27
|6'0"
|212 lbs
|Boise State
|Brodarious Hamm
|T
|-
|6'6"
|334 lbs
|Auburn
|Carson Strong
|QB
|23
|6'3"
|226 lbs
|Nevada
|Cole Hikutini
|TE
|28
|6'4"
|240 lbs
|Louisville
|Corey Hoelck
|T
|-
|6'4"
|305 lbs
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Denzel Okafor
|T
|-
|6'4"
|322 lbs
|Texas
|Devin Ross
|WR
|27
|5'9"
|196 lbs
|Colorado
|Eric Barriere
|QB
|25
|6'1"
|210 lbs
|Eastern Washington
|Gene Pryor
|T
|-
|6'3"
|310 lbs
|Hawaii
|Ishmael Hyman
|WR
|27
|6'0"
|196 lbs
|James Madison
|Joe Walker
|WR
|27
|6'3"
|197 lbs
|Delaware
|Josh Babicz
|TE
|-
|6'6"
|255 lbs
|North Dakota State
|Josh Love
|QB
|26
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|San Jose State
|Joshua Dunlop
|T
|26
|6'7"
|315 lbs
|UTSA
|Keith Williams
|T
|35
|6'7"
|279 lbs
|Nebraska
|Kyle Markway
|TE
|26
|6'4"
|250 lbs
|South Carolina
|Marcus Baugh
|TE
|28
|6'4"
|246 lbs
|Ohio State
|Marcus Simms
|WR
|25
|6'0"
|194 lbs
|West Virginia
|Noah Johnson
|C
|24
|6'1"
|293 lbs
|Kansas State
|Reggie Corbin
|RB
|27
|5'9"
|208 lbs
|Illinois
|Ryan Nelson
|T
|-
|6'6"
|325 lbs
|Virginia
|Sean Pollard
|C
|25
|6'5"
|317 lbs
|Clemson
|Stevie Scott III
|RB
|22
|6'2"
|231 lbs
|Indiana
|Trey Quinn
|WR
|27
|6'0"
|200 lbs
|SMU
|Whop Philyor
|WR
|24
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|Indiana
|Breeland Speaks
|DE
|27
|6'3"
|285 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Corrion Ballard
|S
|25
|6'3"
|205 lbs
|Utah
|Cory Rahman
|S
|-
|6'1"
|200 lbs
|Tennessee State
|Delano Hill
|S
|27
|6'1"
|216 lbs
|Michigan
|Ethan Westbrooks
|DL
|32
|6'4"
|287 lbs
|West Texas A&M
|Frank Ginda
|LB
|25
|6'0"
|241 lbs
|San Jose State
|Garrett Marino
|DT
|28
|6'2"
|291 lbs
|UAB
|Jalin Burrell
|CB
|26
|6'0"
|193 lbs
|New Mexico
|Jamal Milan
|DT
|27
|6'3"
|300 lbs
|Illinois
|Josh Butler
|CB
|26
|6'0"
|182 lbs
|Michigan State
|Keandre Evans
|CB
|-
|5'11"
|175 lbs
|Ouachita Baptist
|Kiante Hardin
|DB
|26
|5'11"
|185 lbs
|Pittsburg State
|Leon Jacobs
|LB
|27
|6'2"
|246 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Levonta Taylor
|CB
|25
|5'10"
|186 lbs
|Florida State
|Noah Dawkins
|LB
|25
|6'1"
|235 lbs
|The Citadel
|Paddy Fisher
|LB
|25
|6'3"
|240 lbs
|Northwestern
|Ron'Dell Carter
|LB
|-
|6'3"
|269 lbs
|James Madison
|Sean Mahone
|S
|-
|5'11"
|203 lbs
|West Virginia
|Terry Myrick
|LB
|23
|5'11"
|224 lbs
|Eastern Michigan
|Tre Williams
|DE
|-
|6'5"
|260 lbs
|Arkansas
|Vantrel McMillan
|DE
|28
|6'2"
|250 lbs
|Chattanooga
|Walter Palmore
|DT
|26
|6'3"
|317 lbs
|Missouri
|Warren Saba
|S
|25
|5'9"
|189 lbs
|East Carolina
|Cole Murphy
|K
|-
|6'3"
|215 lbs
|Syracuse
|Kyle Kramer
|P
|25
|6'3"
|215 lbs
|Indiana
|Shane Griffin
|LS
|26
|6'4"
|254 lbs
|West Chester