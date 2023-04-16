Michigan Panthers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

As with other USFL teams, the Michigan Panthers have undergone some significant changes since the end of the 2022 season. Jeff Fisher, the mustachioed rock at the center of the organization, has departed with fellow NFL alumnus Mike Nolan taking over as head coach. Likewise, Steve Kazor has taken over as the Panthers’ general manager.

At quarterback, the Panthers have two players returning from a season ago. Josh Love enters as the incumbent while Eric Barriere has the inside track to back him up. The team also added former Nevada Wolfpack standout Carson Strong as competition. Strong spent parts of 2022 with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals

The supporting cast will also feature a familiar name. Reggie Corbin, the Panthers’ top offensive playmaker from a year ago, headlines the depth chart at running back. Wideout will look different, however, as top target Lance Lenoir Jr. has moved on to the XFL. Devin Ross and Joe Walker will have the first shots at replacing Lenoir’s production.