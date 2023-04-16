 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan Panthers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight-team league playing 10 regular-season games.

By Jason Hirschhorn
USFL: Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

As with other USFL teams, the Michigan Panthers have undergone some significant changes since the end of the 2022 season. Jeff Fisher, the mustachioed rock at the center of the organization, has departed with fellow NFL alumnus Mike Nolan taking over as head coach. Likewise, Steve Kazor has taken over as the Panthers’ general manager.

At quarterback, the Panthers have two players returning from a season ago. Josh Love enters as the incumbent while Eric Barriere has the inside track to back him up. The team also added former Nevada Wolfpack standout Carson Strong as competition. Strong spent parts of 2022 with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals

The supporting cast will also feature a familiar name. Reggie Corbin, the Panthers’ top offensive playmaker from a year ago, headlines the depth chart at running back. Wideout will look different, however, as top target Lance Lenoir Jr. has moved on to the XFL. Devin Ross and Joe Walker will have the first shots at replacing Lenoir’s production.

Michigan Panthers’ full roster

PLAYER POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
AJ Richardson WR 27 6'0" 212 lbs Boise State
Brodarious Hamm T - 6'6" 334 lbs Auburn
Carson Strong QB 23 6'3" 226 lbs Nevada
Cole Hikutini TE 28 6'4" 240 lbs Louisville
Corey Hoelck T - 6'4" 305 lbs Nebraska-Kearney
Denzel Okafor T - 6'4" 322 lbs Texas
Devin Ross WR 27 5'9" 196 lbs Colorado
Eric Barriere QB 25 6'1" 210 lbs Eastern Washington
Gene Pryor T - 6'3" 310 lbs Hawaii
Ishmael Hyman WR 27 6'0" 196 lbs James Madison
Joe Walker WR 27 6'3" 197 lbs Delaware
Josh Babicz TE - 6'6" 255 lbs North Dakota State
Josh Love QB 26 6'2" 205 lbs San Jose State
Joshua Dunlop T 26 6'7" 315 lbs UTSA
Keith Williams T 35 6'7" 279 lbs Nebraska
Kyle Markway TE 26 6'4" 250 lbs South Carolina
Marcus Baugh TE 28 6'4" 246 lbs Ohio State
Marcus Simms WR 25 6'0" 194 lbs West Virginia
Noah Johnson C 24 6'1" 293 lbs Kansas State
Reggie Corbin RB 27 5'9" 208 lbs Illinois
Ryan Nelson T - 6'6" 325 lbs Virginia
Sean Pollard C 25 6'5" 317 lbs Clemson
Stevie Scott III RB 22 6'2" 231 lbs Indiana
Trey Quinn WR 27 6'0" 200 lbs SMU
Whop Philyor WR 24 5'11" 180 lbs Indiana
Breeland Speaks DE 27 6'3" 285 lbs Ole Miss
Corrion Ballard S 25 6'3" 205 lbs Utah
Cory Rahman S - 6'1" 200 lbs Tennessee State
Delano Hill S 27 6'1" 216 lbs Michigan
Ethan Westbrooks DL 32 6'4" 287 lbs West Texas A&M
Frank Ginda LB 25 6'0" 241 lbs San Jose State
Garrett Marino DT 28 6'2" 291 lbs UAB
Jalin Burrell CB 26 6'0" 193 lbs New Mexico
Jamal Milan DT 27 6'3" 300 lbs Illinois
Josh Butler CB 26 6'0" 182 lbs Michigan State
Keandre Evans CB - 5'11" 175 lbs Ouachita Baptist
Kiante Hardin DB 26 5'11" 185 lbs Pittsburg State
Leon Jacobs LB 27 6'2" 246 lbs Wisconsin
Levonta Taylor CB 25 5'10" 186 lbs Florida State
Noah Dawkins LB 25 6'1" 235 lbs The Citadel
Paddy Fisher LB 25 6'3" 240 lbs Northwestern
Ron'Dell Carter LB - 6'3" 269 lbs James Madison
Sean Mahone S - 5'11" 203 lbs West Virginia
Terry Myrick LB 23 5'11" 224 lbs Eastern Michigan
Tre Williams DE - 6'5" 260 lbs Arkansas
Vantrel McMillan DE 28 6'2" 250 lbs Chattanooga
Walter Palmore DT 26 6'3" 317 lbs Missouri
Warren Saba S 25 5'9" 189 lbs East Carolina
Cole Murphy K - 6'3" 215 lbs Syracuse
Kyle Kramer P 25 6'3" 215 lbs Indiana
Shane Griffin LS 26 6'4" 254 lbs West Chester

