New Orleans Breakers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

Like many USFL clubs, the New Orleans Breakers have undergone significant changes since the end of last season. The most notable involves the head-coaching and GM positions, now occupied by NFL alums John DeFilippo and Ryan Jones, respectively. The tandem replaces Larry Fedora who held both jobs in 2022 before resigning last September.

Change has come to the roster as well. Lead passer Kyle Sloter moved onto the XFL, opening the door for a new starter. Aqeel Glass, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and Davis Cheek will compete for the job. All but Glass offers NFL experience with Bethel-Thompson spending multiple years on 53-man rosters.

Turnover has also hit the offensive supporting cast. Jordan Ellis has departed and the O-line will feature some new faces. Sage Surratt joins the squad after missing out on an NFL roster spot. However, lead receiver Jonathan Adams and top touchdown scorer Johnnie Dixon will again take their respective places along the boundary, a needed crutch for the revamped unit.