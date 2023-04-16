New Orleans Breakers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

Like many USFL clubs, the New Orleans Breakers have undergone significant changes since the end of last season. The most notable involves the head-coaching and GM positions, now occupied by NFL alums John DeFilippo and Ryan Jones, respectively. The tandem replaces Larry Fedora who held both jobs in 2022 before resigning last September.
Change has come to the roster as well. Lead passer Kyle Sloter moved onto the XFL, opening the door for a new starter. Aqeel Glass, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and Davis Cheek will compete for the job. All but Glass offers NFL experience with Bethel-Thompson spending multiple years on 53-man rosters.
Turnover has also hit the offensive supporting cast. Jordan Ellis has departed and the O-line will feature some new faces. Sage Surratt joins the squad after missing out on an NFL roster spot. However, lead receiver Jonathan Adams and top touchdown scorer Johnnie Dixon will again take their respective places along the boundary, a needed crutch for the revamped unit.
New Orleans Breakers’ full roster
|Player
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|Anthony Jones
|RB
|26
|5'11"
|215 lbs
|Florida International
|Aqeel Glass
|QB
|23
|6'5"
|215 lbs
|Alabama A&M
|Davis Cheek
|QB
|24
|6'3"
|217 lbs
|Elon
|Dee Anderson
|WR
|25
|6'6"
|220 lbs
|Alabama A&M
|EJ Bibbs
|TE
|31
|6'3"
|260 lbs
|Iowa State
|Eli Stove
|WR
|-
|6'0"
|191 lbs
|Auburn
|Ezra Gray
|RB
|24
|5'7"
|175 lbs
|Alabama State
|Jack Kramer
|G
|26
|6'3"
|301 lbs
|Bowling Green
|Jared Scott
|TE
|23
|6'6"
|240 lbs
|Idaho State
|Johnnie Dixon
|WR
|28
|5'11"
|200 lbs
|Ohio State
|Jonathan Adams
|WR
|24
|6'3"
|220 lbs
|Arkansas State
|Justin Alexander-Johnson
|TE
|26
|6'3"
|235 lbs
|Mississippi State
|Kai Absheer
|T
|27
|6'4"
|335 lbs
|Florida International
|Khalique Washington
|G
|24
|6'5"
|339 lbs
|Southern Miss
|Kirk Kelley
|G
|25
|6'4"
|320 lbs
|Troy
|Lee Morris
|WR
|26
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|Oklahoma
|Marcus Tatum
|OL
|-
|6'7"
|307 lbs
|UCF
|Marquis Lucas
|G
|30
|6'4"
|318 lbs
|West Virginia
|McLeod Bethel-Thompson
|QB
|34
|6'4"
|220 lbs
|Sacramento State
|Paul Adams
|T
|27
|6'5"
|317 lbs
|Missouri
|Sage Surratt
|TE
|24
|6'3"
|234 lbs
|Wake Forest
|Salesi Uhatafe
|T
|28
|6'5"
|320 lbs
|Utah
|Steven Rowzee
|G
|28
|6'3"
|335 lbs
|Troy
|Wes Hills
|RB
|27
|6'2"
|218 lbs
|Slippery Rock
|Adonis Alexander
|CB
|26
|6'3"
|190 lbs
|Virginia Tech
|Alex Thomas
|CB
|-
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|Ferris State
|Anree Saint-Amour
|DE
|26
|6'3"
|260 lbs
|Georgia Tech
|Bryce Watts
|CB
|-
|6'0"
|180 lbs
|UMass
|Chris Richardson
|DT
|-
|6'3"
|298 lbs
|UTEP
|Connor Christian
|DT
|26
|6'3"
|270 lbs
|Jacksonville State
|Derrick Jones
|DB
|28
|6'2"
|188 lbs
|Ole Miss
|Derrion Rakestraw
|S
|25
|6'2"
|200 lbs
|Colorado
|Djimon Brooks
|DT
|25
|6'1"
|286 lbs
|Georgia Tech
|Greg Eisworth II
|S
|25
|5'11"
|199 lbs
|Iowa State
|Jarey Elder
|S
|25
|5'11"
|195 lbs
|West Chester
|Jerod Fernandez
|LB
|28
|5'11"
|227 lbs
|North Carolina State
|Jordan Brailford
|LB
|27
|6'3"
|252 lbs
|Oklahoma State
|Justus Reed
|DE
|-
|6'3"
|255 lbs
|Virginia Tech
|Keonte Schad
|DT
|-
|6'2"
|275 lbs
|Oregon State
|Mike Stevens
|CB
|27
|5'11"
|190 lbs
|NC State
|Nevelle Clarke
|DB
|26
|6'1"
|187 lbs
|Central Florida
|Nigel Chavis
|LB
|26
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Norfolk State
|Reginald Howard Jr.
|DT
|27
|6'3"
|290 lbs
|Toledo
|Saquan Hampton
|S
|27
|6'1"
|206 lbs
|Rutgers
|Shaheed Salmon
|LB
|26
|6'1"
|224 lbs
|Samford
|Sidney McCloud
|S
|-
|6'0"
|185 lbs
|Ferris State
|Vontae Diggs
|LB
|27
|6'2"
|229 lbs
|Connecticut
|Zakoby McClain
|LB
|23
|6'0"
|219 lbs
|Auburn
|Matt Coghlin
|K
|-
|5'9"
|190 lbs
|Michigan State
|Matt White
|P
|27
|6'1"
|190 lbs
|Monmouth
|Turner Bernard
|LS
|24
|6'1"
|239 lbs
|San Diego State