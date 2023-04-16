 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Breakers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight-team league playing 10 regular-season games.

Jason Hirschhorn
Like many USFL clubs, the New Orleans Breakers have undergone significant changes since the end of last season. The most notable involves the head-coaching and GM positions, now occupied by NFL alums John DeFilippo and Ryan Jones, respectively. The tandem replaces Larry Fedora who held both jobs in 2022 before resigning last September.

Change has come to the roster as well. Lead passer Kyle Sloter moved onto the XFL, opening the door for a new starter. Aqeel Glass, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and Davis Cheek will compete for the job. All but Glass offers NFL experience with Bethel-Thompson spending multiple years on 53-man rosters.

Turnover has also hit the offensive supporting cast. Jordan Ellis has departed and the O-line will feature some new faces. Sage Surratt joins the squad after missing out on an NFL roster spot. However, lead receiver Jonathan Adams and top touchdown scorer Johnnie Dixon will again take their respective places along the boundary, a needed crutch for the revamped unit.

New Orleans Breakers’ full roster

Player POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Anthony Jones RB 26 5'11" 215 lbs Florida International
Aqeel Glass QB 23 6'5" 215 lbs Alabama A&M
Davis Cheek QB 24 6'3" 217 lbs Elon
Dee Anderson WR 25 6'6" 220 lbs Alabama A&M
EJ Bibbs TE 31 6'3" 260 lbs Iowa State
Eli Stove WR - 6'0" 191 lbs Auburn
Ezra Gray RB 24 5'7" 175 lbs Alabama State
Jack Kramer G 26 6'3" 301 lbs Bowling Green
Jared Scott TE 23 6'6" 240 lbs Idaho State
Johnnie Dixon WR 28 5'11" 200 lbs Ohio State
Jonathan Adams WR 24 6'3" 220 lbs Arkansas State
Justin Alexander-Johnson TE 26 6'3" 235 lbs Mississippi State
Kai Absheer T 27 6'4" 335 lbs Florida International
Khalique Washington G 24 6'5" 339 lbs Southern Miss
Kirk Kelley G 25 6'4" 320 lbs Troy
Lee Morris WR 26 6'2" 205 lbs Oklahoma
Marcus Tatum OL - 6'7" 307 lbs UCF
Marquis Lucas G 30 6'4" 318 lbs West Virginia
McLeod Bethel-Thompson QB 34 6'4" 220 lbs Sacramento State
Paul Adams T 27 6'5" 317 lbs Missouri
Sage Surratt TE 24 6'3" 234 lbs Wake Forest
Salesi Uhatafe T 28 6'5" 320 lbs Utah
Steven Rowzee G 28 6'3" 335 lbs Troy
Wes Hills RB 27 6'2" 218 lbs Slippery Rock
Adonis Alexander CB 26 6'3" 190 lbs Virginia Tech
Alex Thomas CB - 6'1" 185 lbs Ferris State
Anree Saint-Amour DE 26 6'3" 260 lbs Georgia Tech
Bryce Watts CB - 6'0" 180 lbs UMass
Chris Richardson DT - 6'3" 298 lbs UTEP
Connor Christian DT 26 6'3" 270 lbs Jacksonville State
Derrick Jones DB 28 6'2" 188 lbs Ole Miss
Derrion Rakestraw S 25 6'2" 200 lbs Colorado
Djimon Brooks DT 25 6'1" 286 lbs Georgia Tech
Greg Eisworth II S 25 5'11" 199 lbs Iowa State
Jarey Elder S 25 5'11" 195 lbs West Chester
Jerod Fernandez LB 28 5'11" 227 lbs North Carolina State
Jordan Brailford LB 27 6'3" 252 lbs Oklahoma State
Justus Reed DE - 6'3" 255 lbs Virginia Tech
Keonte Schad DT - 6'2" 275 lbs Oregon State
Mike Stevens CB 27 5'11" 190 lbs NC State
Nevelle Clarke DB 26 6'1" 187 lbs Central Florida
Nigel Chavis LB 26 6'1" 230 lbs Norfolk State
Reginald Howard Jr. DT 27 6'3" 290 lbs Toledo
Saquan Hampton S 27 6'1" 206 lbs Rutgers
Shaheed Salmon LB 26 6'1" 224 lbs Samford
Sidney McCloud S - 6'0" 185 lbs Ferris State
Vontae Diggs LB 27 6'2" 229 lbs Connecticut
Zakoby McClain LB 23 6'0" 219 lbs Auburn
Matt Coghlin K - 5'9" 190 lbs Michigan State
Matt White P 27 6'1" 190 lbs Monmouth
Turner Bernard LS 24 6'1" 239 lbs San Diego State

