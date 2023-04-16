Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

After recording the worst record in the USFL last season, the Pittsburgh Maulers are looking to turn things around this season with a new roster and coaching staff. They’ll open their season this weekend on Sunday when they face off against the New Orleans Breakers at 6:30 p.m. in the final game of the weekend.

Despite going 1-9 last season, the Maulers didn’t get the first pick in the USFL draft after they lost their Week 10 matchup against the Michigan Panthers. The Maulers cleaned house after the season, as Lonnie Young was named as the team’s new general manager last October, while new coach Ray Horton took over in January.

The biggest name on the Maulers roster is linebacker Reuben Foster, who was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers. After tallying 101 tackles in 16 games with San Francisco, Foster was released in November 2018 due to off-the-field issues. He was signed by Washington, and suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his first practice with the team.

The team’s quarterback situation is still unsettled, as the competition between James Morgan and Troy Williams has gone on throughout camp. A fourth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2020, Morgan has spent time in the NFL with the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Steelers and Cardinals. Williams starred Collegiately at the University of Utah before spending three seasons in the Canadian Football League. The Maulers are also returning their top two runners in Madre London (415 yards) and Garrett Groshek (329) along with their top receiver Bailey Gaither, who tallied four touchdown receptions last year.

Horton joins the Maulers after last coaching in 2019 with Washington. A longtime assistant who has won three Super Bowls (one as a player, two as a coach), Horton spent time as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. His son Jarren is the team’s offensive coordinator.