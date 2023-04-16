 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

The USFL makes its triumphant return this weekend with an eight team league playing 10 regular season games

By DKNation Staff
Roland Rivers of the Pittsburgh Maulers runs with the ball as T.J. Carter of the Michigan Panthers defends in the second half of the game at Legion Field on June 19, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Jaden Powell/USFL/Getty Images

After recording the worst record in the USFL last season, the Pittsburgh Maulers are looking to turn things around this season with a new roster and coaching staff. They’ll open their season this weekend on Sunday when they face off against the New Orleans Breakers at 6:30 p.m. in the final game of the weekend.

Despite going 1-9 last season, the Maulers didn’t get the first pick in the USFL draft after they lost their Week 10 matchup against the Michigan Panthers. The Maulers cleaned house after the season, as Lonnie Young was named as the team’s new general manager last October, while new coach Ray Horton took over in January.

The biggest name on the Maulers roster is linebacker Reuben Foster, who was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers. After tallying 101 tackles in 16 games with San Francisco, Foster was released in November 2018 due to off-the-field issues. He was signed by Washington, and suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his first practice with the team.

The team’s quarterback situation is still unsettled, as the competition between James Morgan and Troy Williams has gone on throughout camp. A fourth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2020, Morgan has spent time in the NFL with the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Steelers and Cardinals. Williams starred Collegiately at the University of Utah before spending three seasons in the Canadian Football League. The Maulers are also returning their top two runners in Madre London (415 yards) and Garrett Groshek (329) along with their top receiver Bailey Gaither, who tallied four touchdown receptions last year.

Horton joins the Maulers after last coaching in 2019 with Washington. A longtime assistant who has won three Super Bowls (one as a player, two as a coach), Horton spent time as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. His son Jarren is the team’s offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster

Player POS AGE HT WT COLLEGE
Artayvious Lynn TE 27 6'4" 262 lbs TCU
Bailey Gaither WR 26 6'0" 188 lbs San Jose State
Brayden Patton OL 25 6'5" 309 lbs Northern Illinois
CJ Turner WR - 6'2" 186 lbs Southeastern Louisiana
Charles Baldwin T 28 6'5" 305 lbs Youngstown State
Colby Thomas G 23 6'2" 300 lbs Sam Houston State
Connor Sampson QB 24 6'3" 215 lbs Western Illinois
Duane Gary RB 28 5'9" 172 lbs Western Connecticut State
Garrett Groshek RB 25 5'11" 220 lbs Wisconsin
Hunter Rison WR 24 5'11" 200 lbs Grand Valley State
Isiah Hennie WR - 5'7" 171 lbs Sacramento State
Jalen McCleskey WR 25 5'11" 165 lbs Tulane
James Morgan QB 26 6'4" 229 lbs Florida International
Jon Dietzen G 26 6'4" 312 lbs Wisconsin
Josh Simmons WR 28 5'11" 165 lbs Prairie View A&M
Justin Evans T 27 6'4" 310 lbs South Carolina State
Madre London RB 27 6'1" 220 lbs Tennessee
Mason Stokke FB 25 6'2" 245 lbs Wisconsin
Matt Seybert TE 25 6'4" 250 lbs Michigan State
Myron Cunningham T 25 6'6" 325 lbs Arkansas
Samson Nacua WR - 6'4" 195 lbs BYU
Tre Walker WR 23 5'11" 180 lbs San Jose State
Tre'Quan Dorsey OL - 6'4" 280 lbs St. Francis (PA)
Troy Williams QB 28 6'2" 208 lbs Utah
Xavier Dampeer C 28 6'2" 310 lbs Auburn
Xavier Lewis WR 26 6'0" 200 lbs Southeastern Louisiana
Arnold Tarpley III S 26 6'1" 203 lbs Vanderbilt
Beau Tanner DB 28 6'0" 189 lbs BYU
Boogie Roberts DL 27 6'2" 290 lbs San Jose State
Bryce Torneden S 24 5'9" 190 lbs Kansas
Christopher Okoye DT 26 6'6" 320 lbs Ferris State
Dale Warren LB 27 6'1" 230 lbs Chattanooga
Eli Walker S 25 6'2" 202 lbs Kansas State
Eric Burrell S 25 6'0" 197 lbs Wisconsin
Keith Gipson Jr. CB 28 6'2" 200 lbs Mary-Hardin Baylor
Kyahva Tezino LB 25 6'0" 235 lbs San Diego State
Malcolm Elmore S 25 5'11" 185 lbs Central Methodist
Malcolm Howard LB 30 6'3" 225 lbs Central Oklahoma
Mark Gilbert DB 25 6'1" 190 lbs Duke
Nasir Player DE 26 6'5" 271 lbs East Tennessee State
Olive Sagapolu DL 26 6'2" 341 lbs Wisconsin
Reuben Foster LB 29 6'1" 228 lbs Alabama
Savion Williams DT 24 6'4" 290 lbs Florida A&M
Sedevyn Gray DB 25 6'0" 182 lbs West Alabama
Shedrick Kirk CB 25 6'2" 205 lbs Kentucky Wesleyan
Terry Beckner Jr. DT 26 6'4" 305 lbs Missouri
Tyson Graham Jr. LB 29 6'2" 210 lbs South Dakota
Vaughn Taylor Jr. DE - 6'3" 252 lbs Morehead State
Will Miles DT 25 6'5" 281 lbs Central Methodist
Luke Barnes LS 23 5'11" 214 lbs Alabama State
Matt Mengel P 29 6'2" 225 lbs UCLA
Nathan Hierlihy K 29 6'2" 170 lbs Redlands
Riley Lovingood LS 26 6'0" 216 lbs Tennessee

