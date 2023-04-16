Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster for the 2023 USFL season

After recording the worst record in the USFL last season, the Pittsburgh Maulers are looking to turn things around this season with a new roster and coaching staff. They’ll open their season this weekend on Sunday when they face off against the New Orleans Breakers at 6:30 p.m. in the final game of the weekend.
Despite going 1-9 last season, the Maulers didn’t get the first pick in the USFL draft after they lost their Week 10 matchup against the Michigan Panthers. The Maulers cleaned house after the season, as Lonnie Young was named as the team’s new general manager last October, while new coach Ray Horton took over in January.
The biggest name on the Maulers roster is linebacker Reuben Foster, who was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers. After tallying 101 tackles in 16 games with San Francisco, Foster was released in November 2018 due to off-the-field issues. He was signed by Washington, and suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his first practice with the team.
The team’s quarterback situation is still unsettled, as the competition between James Morgan and Troy Williams has gone on throughout camp. A fourth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2020, Morgan has spent time in the NFL with the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Steelers and Cardinals. Williams starred Collegiately at the University of Utah before spending three seasons in the Canadian Football League. The Maulers are also returning their top two runners in Madre London (415 yards) and Garrett Groshek (329) along with their top receiver Bailey Gaither, who tallied four touchdown receptions last year.
Horton joins the Maulers after last coaching in 2019 with Washington. A longtime assistant who has won three Super Bowls (one as a player, two as a coach), Horton spent time as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. His son Jarren is the team’s offensive coordinator.
Pittsburgh Maulers’ full roster
|Artayvious Lynn
|TE
|27
|6'4"
|262 lbs
|TCU
|Bailey Gaither
|WR
|26
|6'0"
|188 lbs
|San Jose State
|Brayden Patton
|OL
|25
|6'5"
|309 lbs
|Northern Illinois
|CJ Turner
|WR
|-
|6'2"
|186 lbs
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Charles Baldwin
|T
|28
|6'5"
|305 lbs
|Youngstown State
|Colby Thomas
|G
|23
|6'2"
|300 lbs
|Sam Houston State
|Connor Sampson
|QB
|24
|6'3"
|215 lbs
|Western Illinois
|Duane Gary
|RB
|28
|5'9"
|172 lbs
|Western Connecticut State
|Garrett Groshek
|RB
|25
|5'11"
|220 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Hunter Rison
|WR
|24
|5'11"
|200 lbs
|Grand Valley State
|Isiah Hennie
|WR
|-
|5'7"
|171 lbs
|Sacramento State
|Jalen McCleskey
|WR
|25
|5'11"
|165 lbs
|Tulane
|James Morgan
|QB
|26
|6'4"
|229 lbs
|Florida International
|Jon Dietzen
|G
|26
|6'4"
|312 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Josh Simmons
|WR
|28
|5'11"
|165 lbs
|Prairie View A&M
|Justin Evans
|T
|27
|6'4"
|310 lbs
|South Carolina State
|Madre London
|RB
|27
|6'1"
|220 lbs
|Tennessee
|Mason Stokke
|FB
|25
|6'2"
|245 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Matt Seybert
|TE
|25
|6'4"
|250 lbs
|Michigan State
|Myron Cunningham
|T
|25
|6'6"
|325 lbs
|Arkansas
|Samson Nacua
|WR
|-
|6'4"
|195 lbs
|BYU
|Tre Walker
|WR
|23
|5'11"
|180 lbs
|San Jose State
|Tre'Quan Dorsey
|OL
|-
|6'4"
|280 lbs
|St. Francis (PA)
|Troy Williams
|QB
|28
|6'2"
|208 lbs
|Utah
|Xavier Dampeer
|C
|28
|6'2"
|310 lbs
|Auburn
|Xavier Lewis
|WR
|26
|6'0"
|200 lbs
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Arnold Tarpley III
|S
|26
|6'1"
|203 lbs
|Vanderbilt
|Beau Tanner
|DB
|28
|6'0"
|189 lbs
|BYU
|Boogie Roberts
|DL
|27
|6'2"
|290 lbs
|San Jose State
|Bryce Torneden
|S
|24
|5'9"
|190 lbs
|Kansas
|Christopher Okoye
|DT
|26
|6'6"
|320 lbs
|Ferris State
|Dale Warren
|LB
|27
|6'1"
|230 lbs
|Chattanooga
|Eli Walker
|S
|25
|6'2"
|202 lbs
|Kansas State
|Eric Burrell
|S
|25
|6'0"
|197 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Keith Gipson Jr.
|CB
|28
|6'2"
|200 lbs
|Mary-Hardin Baylor
|Kyahva Tezino
|LB
|25
|6'0"
|235 lbs
|San Diego State
|Malcolm Elmore
|S
|25
|5'11"
|185 lbs
|Central Methodist
|Malcolm Howard
|LB
|30
|6'3"
|225 lbs
|Central Oklahoma
|Mark Gilbert
|DB
|25
|6'1"
|190 lbs
|Duke
|Nasir Player
|DE
|26
|6'5"
|271 lbs
|East Tennessee State
|Olive Sagapolu
|DL
|26
|6'2"
|341 lbs
|Wisconsin
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|29
|6'1"
|228 lbs
|Alabama
|Savion Williams
|DT
|24
|6'4"
|290 lbs
|Florida A&M
|Sedevyn Gray
|DB
|25
|6'0"
|182 lbs
|West Alabama
|Shedrick Kirk
|CB
|25
|6'2"
|205 lbs
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Terry Beckner Jr.
|DT
|26
|6'4"
|305 lbs
|Missouri
|Tyson Graham Jr.
|LB
|29
|6'2"
|210 lbs
|South Dakota
|Vaughn Taylor Jr.
|DE
|-
|6'3"
|252 lbs
|Morehead State
|Will Miles
|DT
|25
|6'5"
|281 lbs
|Central Methodist
|Luke Barnes
|LS
|23
|5'11"
|214 lbs
|Alabama State
|Matt Mengel
|P
|29
|6'2"
|225 lbs
|UCLA
|Nathan Hierlihy
|K
|29
|6'2"
|170 lbs
|Redlands
|Riley Lovingood
|LS
|26
|6'0"
|216 lbs
|Tennessee