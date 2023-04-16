Full list of tee times for Final Round of RBC Heritage on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 RBC Heritage from Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and at least for this week the PGA TOUR has accomplished its goal of having their new elevated events have the biggest stars on the leaderboard.

2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick holds the lead at -14, and he’ll be paired in the final group with the 2021 PGA TOUR Champion Patrick Cantlay (-13) and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (-12) in the final group on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick checks in as the leader on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with a +225 price and 18 holes remaining. Cantlay is set at +260, and Spieth is +600 of those in the last group. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, one of five players T4 at -11, is the betting choice amongst them at +800

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. for TV coverage. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage of most every shot starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Sunday.