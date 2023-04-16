Full list of tee times for Final Round of RBC Heritage on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 RBC Heritage from Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and at least for this week the PGA TOUR has accomplished its goal of having their new elevated events have the biggest stars on the leaderboard.
2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick holds the lead at -14, and he’ll be paired in the final group with the 2021 PGA TOUR Champion Patrick Cantlay (-13) and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (-12) in the final group on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick checks in as the leader on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with a +225 price and 18 holes remaining. Cantlay is set at +260, and Spieth is +600 of those in the last group. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, one of five players T4 at -11, is the betting choice amongst them at +800
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m., with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. for TV coverage. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage of most every shot starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Sunday.
2023 RBC Heritage Round 4 Tee Times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:30 AM
|Justin Lower
|Luke Donald
|8:40 AM
|Harris English
|Kramer Hickok
|8:50 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Matthew NeSmith
|Justin Suh
|9:01 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Jim Herman
|Shane Lowry
|9:12 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Garrick Higgo
|Danny Willett
|9:23 AM
|James Hahn
|Zach Johnson
|Max McGreevy
|9:34 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Herbert
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|9:45 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Beau Hossler
|9:56 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Cameron Young
|Ernie Els
|10:07 AM
|Adam Schenk
|K.H. Lee
|Ben Martin
|10:22 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tony Finau
|Adam Svensson
|10:33 AM
|Nate Lashley
|Adam Long
|Sam Burns
|10:44 AM
|Ben Griffin
|Nick Taylor
|Gary Woodland
|10:55 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Scott Stallings
|Denny McCarthy
|11:06 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Wyndham Clark
|Michael Thompson
|11:17 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Justin Rose
|11:28 AM
|Adam Scott
|Brendon Todd
|Carson Young
|11:39 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Corey Conners
|Lee Hodges
|11:54 AM
|Brian Harman
|Patton Kizzire
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:05 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Sungjae Im
|Russell Henley
|12:16 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Emiliano Grillo
|Xander Schauffele
|12:27 PM
|Cam Davis
|Hayden Buckley
|Rickie Fowler
|12:38 PM
|Jimmy Walker
|Scottie Scheffler
|Chez Reavie
|12:49 PM
|Taylor Moore
|Mark Hubbard
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:00 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jordan Spieth