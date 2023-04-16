 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the RBC Heritage receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the RBC Heritage, taking place in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
RBC Heritage - Previews Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2023 RBC Heritage tees off on Thursday, April 13 from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Just one week after the Masters, the RBC Heritage is an elevated event, which means that we will see much of the same field compete this week. Recent Augusta champ Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, defending RBC champion Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa will all head to South Carolina to compete this week for a share of a $20 million purse.

The winner of the tournament will receive $3.6 million in prize money, and the runner-up will take home $2.18 million. The winner will also earn 500 FedExCup points and 70 OWGR points, along with a two-year PGA TOUR exemption. Like all PGA TOUR event winners, he will get entry into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here is the full list of winnings for the 2023 RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage winnings

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,218,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd $48,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,200
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000
