How much will the winner of the RBC Heritage receive in 2023

The 2023 RBC Heritage tees off on Thursday, April 13 from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Just one week after the Masters, the RBC Heritage is an elevated event, which means that we will see much of the same field compete this week. Recent Augusta champ Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, defending RBC champion Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa will all head to South Carolina to compete this week for a share of a $20 million purse.

The winner of the tournament will receive $3.6 million in prize money, and the runner-up will take home $2.18 million. The winner will also earn 500 FedExCup points and 70 OWGR points, along with a two-year PGA TOUR exemption. Like all PGA TOUR event winners, he will get entry into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here is the full list of winnings for the 2023 RBC Heritage.