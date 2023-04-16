What time is the 2023 NOCO 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 16 with the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

This will be the second straight year that spring race at Martinsville will be 400 laps. After several decades of it being 500 laps, track officials announced last year that it would be shortened to accommodate for a night start time. William Byron ended up taking the checkered flag in overtime, winning with a time of 2:40:30. Even with a mid-afternoon start time, this year’s race has been kept at 400 laps.

William Byron opened as the favorite with +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott won the pole last year and this year’s race will be his first race since breaking his leg. He is +700 to win the race. Other top contenders include Christopher Bell opening at +650, Denny Hamlin at +700, and Martin Truex, Jr. and Joey Logano at +850.

