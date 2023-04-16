 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s NOCO 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway via live online stream.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Qualifying Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Ridgeway, VA, for its next event. Martinsville Speedway will host the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday, April 16. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. This will be the second straight year that the race will run only 400 laps instead of the traditional 500. Ryan Preece was the top qualifier on Saturday and will start the race in pole.

This will be the second straight year that spring race at Martinsville will be 400 laps. After several decades of it being 500 laps, track officials announced last year that it would be shortened to accommodate for a night start time. William Byron ended up taking the checkered flag in overtime, winning with a time of 2:40:30. Even with a mid-afternoon start time, this year’s race has been kept at 400 laps.

William Byron opened as the favorite with +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott won the pole last year and this year’s race will be his first race since breaking his leg. He is +700 to win the race. Other top contenders include Christopher Bell opening at +650, Denny Hamlin at +700, and Martin Truex, Jr. and Joey Logano at +850.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 NOCO 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 16
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 NOCO 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ryan Preece 41 19.979
2 Daniel Suarez 99 20.081
3 Aric Almirola 10 20.081
4 Chase Briscoe 14 20.112
5 Martin Truex Jr 19 20.119
6 Tyler Reddick 45 20.128
7 Kevin Harvick 4 20.15
8 William Byron 24 20.155
9 Bubba Wallace 23 20.167
10 Chris Buescher 17 20.191
11 Denny Hamlin 11 20.227
12 Ty Gibbs 54 20.232
13 Todd Gilliland 38 20.267
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16 20.297
15 Joey Logano 22 20.304
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 20.307
17 Kyle Busch 8 20.326
18 Austin Dillon 3 20.353
19 Kyle Larson 5 20.356
20 Michael McDowell 34 20.362
21 Brad Keselowski 6 20.377
22 Alex Bowman 48 20.382
23 Christopher Bell 20 20.382
24 Chase Elliott 9 20.384
25 Austin Cindric 2 20.394
26 Justin Haley 31 20.395
27 Corey Lajoie 7 20.408
28 Erik Jones 43 20.409
29 Noah Gragson 42 20.469
30 Anthony Alfredo 78 20.478
31 Harrison Burton 21 20.507
32 Ryan Blaney 12 20.507
33 Zane Smith 51 20.571
34 Ross Chastain 1 20.619
35 Ty Dillon 77 20.624
36 J.J. Yeley 15 20.673

