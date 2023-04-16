How to watch NASCAR’s NOCO 400 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Ridgeway, VA, for its next event. Martinsville Speedway will host the 2023 NOCO 400 on Sunday, April 16. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. This will be the second straight year that the race will run only 400 laps instead of the traditional 500. Ryan Preece was the top qualifier on Saturday and will start the race in pole.

This will be the second straight year that spring race at Martinsville will be 400 laps. After several decades of it being 500 laps, track officials announced last year that it would be shortened to accommodate for a night start time. William Byron ended up taking the checkered flag in overtime, winning with a time of 2:40:30. Even with a mid-afternoon start time, this year’s race has been kept at 400 laps.

William Byron opened as the favorite with +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott won the pole last year and this year’s race will be his first race since breaking his leg. He is +700 to win the race. Other top contenders include Christopher Bell opening at +650, Denny Hamlin at +700, and Martin Truex, Jr. and Joey Logano at +850.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 NOCO 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 16

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP