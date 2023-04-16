Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 1 on Sunday

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are officially underway. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road on Sunday to face the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 1 of their first-round series. The contest will tip at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Los Angeles has dealt with big injuries throughout the regular season but will be relatively healthy heading into playoffs. For Memphis, Steven Adams missed the back half of the regular season with a knee injury and will miss the entirety of the playoffs.

Memphis enters this game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 227.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3.5

Los Angeles has been one of the hottest teams in the league since the All-Star break and its good fortune carried over into the play-in against Minnesota on Tuesday. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally healthy together, one could easily see them stealing Game 1 on the road and that’s what we’ll predict. Take the Lakers to cover.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

L.A. won their most regular season matchup by a score of 112-103 back on March 7. With teams locking in more defensively during the postseason, I’d expect a similar total in this one. Take the under.