Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bucks Game 1 on Sunday

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are officially underway. In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will hit the road on Sunday to face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of their first-round series. The contest will tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Kyle Lowry has been dealing with a knee injury for Miami and will most likely be listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest. For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton has also been dealing with a knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Milwaukee enters the game as a nine-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 218.5.

Heat vs. Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -9

Milwaukee posted the league’s best record during the regular season and one can easily see the team handle its business in its playoff opener. Miami was sloppy from the field in both of its play-in games this past week and it won’t be able to get away with 41% shooting against the No. 1 seed in the East. Lay it with the Bucks today.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

Miami has been inconsistent from the field but should be able to get to 100 points in this matchup. At home, Milwaukee should be able to break open enough of a lead for the over to cash in Game 1.