Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Suns Game 1 on Sunday

The No. 4 Phoenix Suns will host the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference matchup on Sunday, April 16. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Cameron Payne is considered day-to-day with back pain for the Suns, and the Clippers’ Paul George will likely miss the first game of the best-of-seven series.

The Suns enter Game 1 as 7-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Clippers vs. Suns, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -7

The Clippers will be starting off the series missing a major weapon in Paul George as they face Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker. As Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers look to fill the scoring gap in George’s absence, they go up against one of the best defensive teams in the league, while will make that gap feel significantly wider. With the Suns having home-court advantage, too, this matchup feels like it’s going to tilt toward Phoenix early on.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

The over has hit in eight of the Clippers’ last nine games and in four of the Suns’ last five games. As two high-powered offenses go toe to toe, we can expect that trend to continue into the first game of the playoff series.