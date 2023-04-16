Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s NBA playoffs games

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are officially underway here as the first round continues with four games on Sunday. Below, we’ll go over a few of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 28.5 points vs. Grizzlies (+100)

LeBron James has been in playoff mode for a few weeks now and will be especially locked in for the Lakers’ Game 1 matchup against the Grizzlies this afternoon. The “King” has put up 30+ points in four of his last five outings and with him almost guaranteed to play 35+ minutes today, you can expect a similar scoring effort. Take the over on his point total.

Tyler Herro over 3.5 assists vs. Bucks (+115)

Good ball distribution is a must for the Heat if they want to steal Game 1 for the top-seeded Bucks this evening and that means Tyler Herro must step up in that area. He averaged 4.2 assists throughout the regular season and had six dimes against the Bucks on February 4. Expect him to get to his season average today and take the over.

Devin Booker under 4.5 rebounds vs. Clippers (+110)

Devin Booker and the current Western Conference odds favorite Suns will begin their playoff journey when hosting the Clippers tonight. Booker averaged 4.5 rebounds per game throughout the regular season and had a handful of games where he went above his season average. However, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton will most likely have the boards covered inside with Booker mostly operating from the perimeter. Take the under on his rebound total for this evening.