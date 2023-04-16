NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday’s playoff games

Short intro. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies, $4400

Aldama sat out of the Grizzlies’ final regular season game, but is ready to get back into the rotation as the Grizzlies face off against the Lakers in the first round. He has averaged nine points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season as a key figure off the bench for Memphis.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $4900

Martin saw plenty of playing time and opportunities in the play-in games against the Hawks and the Bulls, leading the bench with 27 minutes in the latest game. He should still be seeing good court time with a shallow rotation as Miami takes on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the first-round matchup.

Marcus Morris Sr., Clippers, $4700

Morris sat out of several games at the end of the regular season due to back pain, but is ready to get back into the Clippers’ rotation for the playoffs. He averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds per game this season, and we can expect to see Morris get some looks against the Phoenix Suns as the team tries to fill the Paul George-sized hole on their roster.