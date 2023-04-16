Who are the referees for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Another first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will get underway this afternoon as the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Memphis enters Game 1 as a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 228.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Eric Lewis and umpire Aaron Smith. Brent Barnaky will serve as the alternate.

Foster is one of the more seasoned officials in the league with 29 seasons under his belt. He’s also arguably the least popular official amongst both star players and fans alike, making a slew of controversial calls in key moments throughout his career. Through 55 games as the crew chief this year, the home team has won 70.9% of the time with a 5.4 points differential. The foul calls during his games have been practically right down the middle with 50.2% of the calls going against the home team and 49.7% of the calls going against the road team.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action, via the official NBA release.

Scott Foster: Crew chief

Eric Lewis: Referee

Aaron Smith: Umpire

Brent Barnaky: Alternate