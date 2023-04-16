How to watch Clippers vs. Suns Game 1 on TV and via live stream

TNT will air Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with a 44-38 record and earned the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers are back in the postseason after missing the playoffs one year ago. Paul George is still dealing with his late-season knee injury and will most likely miss the entire first-round series for LA.

Phoenix finished the regular season with a 45-37 record, earning the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns are back in the playoffs for a third straight year and are the current odds favorite to be the West representative in the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant is listed as day-to-day with his lingering knee injury but will be good to go for Game 1.