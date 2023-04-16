How to watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 1 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami finished the regular season with a 44-38 record and got by the Bulls during the play-in tournament on Friday to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are in the playoffs for a fourth straight season and looking to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for a second consecutive year. Kyle Lowry has been dealing with a knee injury and will likely be questionable for Game 1.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with a league-best 58-24 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are in the postseason for a seventh consecutive season and are the current odds favorite to win the NBA Finals. Khris Middleton has been dealing with a knee injury and was listed as day-to-day this week.