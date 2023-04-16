How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 1 on TV and via live stream

TNT will air Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Minnesota finished the regular season with a 42-40 record and toppled Oklahoma City in the play-in tournament on Friday to earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves are back in the playoffs for a second straight year and are looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2004. Jaden McDaniels is still out indefinitely with his fractured hand.

Denver finished the regular season with a 53-29 record to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. This is the Nuggets’ fifth straight trip to the playoffs and despite being the top seed in the West, they have just the sixth-highest odds to win the NBA Finals. Jamal Murray has been dealing with a thumb injury and is day-to-day.