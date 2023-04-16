Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 4 of 2023 MLB season

We are through the first two full weeks of the 2023 MLB season. There have been some surprising performances, like Toronto Blue Jays 3B Matt Chapman having the most fantasy points by a player not named Shohei Ohtani entering the weekend.

Alternatively, there have been some slow starts, like Carlos Correa being outscored by players rostered in 0.1% of leagues and only having 14 more fantasy points than you or I have. Focusing on the duds to begin the year, here are three players to drop as we head into Week 4 of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Players to drop

C Keibert Ruiz, Washington Nationals

Ruiz is rostered in 62% of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. Despite having the upside of being a switch hitter, he has struggled to begin the year. Ruiz is hitting .244 with only two doubles, one home run and four RBI in 11 games. He has struck out only six times, so at least those numbers aren’t skyrocketing, but still, he is worth dropping.

1B/3B Jose Miranda, Minnesota Twins

Miranda has value as long as he is healthy because the Twins are dropping like flies to injury. He also has positional versatility with 1B, 3B and DH. Still, he heads into the weekend hitting .212 with a double and five RBI. He has struck out nine times in 52 at-bats and has only 16 fantasy points. He’s rostered in 64.9% of leagues and is worth dropping.

SP Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

This is the second week that Berrios has been on this list, and he makes another appearance given his 65.5% rostered number on ESPN. At the time of this writing, he has a matchup with the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Berrios heads into the game with an 0-2 record and an 11.17 ERA. He has allowed at least four earned runs in each outing so far.