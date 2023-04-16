Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 4

We’re entering week four of the 2023 MLB season, with a better idea of who’s for real and who’s looking like a bust this year. So let’s put that knowledge to use on the waiver wire — whether you never recovered from Rhys Hoskins’ spring injury or are ready to move on from, say, Jose Miranda, here are some corner infield options to consider for your fantasy baseball teams.

Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds

Roster percentage: 10%

Let’s start with the obvious: Anyone playing 81 home games in Great American Ballpark is worthy of a look in most fantasy leagues. And now that Jason Vosler has cooled off, Steer is more or less an every-day player for the Reds. He’s taken that opportunity and run with it: The third baseman has drastically cut down his strikeout rate and is posting an average exit velocity north of 90 mph, suggesting that his hot start to the season isn’t a fluke.

Harold Ramirez, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 10%

Just about everybody is hitting for the Rays right now, but while Isaac Paredes has gotten most of the waiver wire love, his fellow utilityman Ramirez is also worth a look. Ramirez has dual eligibility at first base and outfield, and he’s hit the cover off the ball so far this year — while often hitting fifth in Tampa’s lineup and racking up RBI. Even more intriguingly, he’s upped his launch angle to 14 degrees after two consecutive seasons in the single-digits, which could mean 15-20 homers to go with his typically strong batting average.

Roster percentage: 8%

You’d be forgiven for letting Davis fall off your radar over the last couple seasons. A part-time darling with the New York Mets, injuries derailed the third baseman’s career a bit. He’s reemerged by the Bay in 2023 looking like his old self, though, and fantasy owners should take notice.

Davis is currently in the top 25 percent of all MLB hitters in the following categories, per Statcast: average exit velocity, max exit velocity, hard-hit rate, expected batting average and expected slugging percentage. The tools have always been there, and the Giants don’t really have anyone to push him for playing time — he’s hitting third in the lineup regularly. He comes with first base/third base eligibility, too.

Alex Kirilloff, Minnesota Twins

Roster percentage: 5%

Once a top prospect, Kirilloff has struggled to gain traction in the Majors amid injuries since breaking through in 2021. He got a slow start this spring while recovering from wrist surgery, but he’s back now — and just homered in the second game of his rehab assignment. That assignment could be lengthy as the Twins want to be careful with him, but the bat has quite the Minor League track record, and he’s well worth the stash as a 1B/OF eligible player who could give you some pop to go with an average in the .280s.