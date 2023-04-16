Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 4

The injury bug has bitten hard so far in the 2023 MLB season, putting fantasy baseball owners even more in need of waiver wire guidance. Luckily, we’re here to help: Whether you’re looking to replace Corey Seager, Tim Anderson or even Orlando Arcia, here are some middle infielders to target for week 4.

Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins

Roster percentage: 13%

Julien, a top-100 prospect, was called up to make his MLB debut after Joey Gallo was put on the injured list. He won’t provide a ton of speed or pop — although he did hit his first career homer on Thursday against the New York Yankees — but all he does is find ways to put the barrel on the ball. He should lead off regularly for Minnesota against righties, making him an elite source of runs to go with that batting average.

Roster percentage: 19%

Speed is the name of Bae’s game, so if you need steals, look no further. The speedster hit eight homers to go with 39 (!) stolen bases with a .289 average in Triple-A last year, and with Oneil Cruz on the shelf he’s taken the leadoff spot and run in Pittsburgh. The batting average will probably never be great, but the Bucs don’t have many other options, so he’ll get playing time and presumably have the green light on the bases. Plus, he’s got a flare for the dramatic.

Ji Hwan Bae raises the Jolly Roger with a #WALKOFF homer! pic.twitter.com/zFQsNDj0hF — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2023

Oswaldo Cabrera, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 16%

Cabrera isn’t the flashiest player, but I’m puzzled as to why he’s not getting more fantasy love. He popped six homers with three steals in 44 games last year — a 20/10 pace over a full season — and given the injury histories around Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader, DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, Cabrera’s ability to play anywhere on the diamond is almost guaranteed to earn him every-day playing time in a stacked New York lineup.