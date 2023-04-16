Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 4

Injuries have taken their toll so far in the 2023 MLB season, much to the chagrin of fantasy baseball managers. Luckily, there remain plenty of replacement options — especially in the outfield, a particularly deep group where major contributors are still up for grabs on the waiver wire. Let’s dive into some of our favorite targets.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 4 outfield targets

Chas McCormick, Houston Astros

Roster percentage: 32%

It’s flown under the radar a bit, but McCormick unseated the scuffling Jeremy Pena as Houston’s leadoff hitter a week or so ago and hasn’t even thought about giving it back since. He’ll be an elite source of runs as long as he’s up there, to go with real 20-homer/10-steal potential over a full season.

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

Roster percentage: 31%

The Phillies clearly saw something in Marsh, flipping top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe to the Los Angeles Angels for him last year at the trade deadline, and so far the outfielder has proven them right. He’s crushed the ball all year long, and while manager Rob Thomson has the frustrating habit of sitting him against left-handed pitching — despite Christian Pache being an objectively worse option even with the platoon advantage — Marsh could force his skipper’s hand if he keeps playing like this. There’s a possibility he hits 15 homers with 20 steals this season.

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

Roster percentage: 15%

If you’re in need of some power in your lineup, we have good news: It looks like Soler might be heating up.

Jorge Soler ties it in the 8th with a solo blast! pic.twitter.com/a0xsknTRnu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2023

That’s off Phillies fireballer Jose Alvarado, who’d been basically untouchable this year until that swing. We’ve seen what kind of damage Soler can do when he gets rolling, and the Marlins have no choice but to play him every day — especially with Avisail Garcia nursing a hamstring injury.

Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 16%

It’s rare that a guy entrenched in the leadoff spot who plays his home games in Coors Field flies under the radar, but here we are. Profar is going to play nearly every single day, and he’s started to heat up recently with two homers this week.