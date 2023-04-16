Top fantasy baseball starting pitcher waiver pickups for Week 4

Pitching has been awfully hard to come by for fantasy baseball managers so far in the 2023 season, whether due to injury or the effects of this year’s rule changes or a combination of both. But there’s still value to be had on the waiver wire if you know where to look, and that’s where we come in — here are our favorite starters to target.

Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 24%

Ignore the pedestrian track record before this season; there’s reason to believe Bubic has made the leap in 2023 under a new pitching regime in Kansas City. The lefty has carried his improved velocity from the spring over into the regular season, sitting at 93 with his fastball, and his changeup has shown drastically more movement. If this is his arsenal moving forward, his ownership rate is going to skyrocket — especially in a hitter-friendly home park and division.

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 26%

Bradley, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, tantalized in his MLB debut, striking out eight Boston Red Sox hitters over five innings. He was immediately sent back to Triple-A, but Jeffrey Springs’ injury opens up at least one more start for the righty — and possibly more if he takes the job and runs with it.

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roster percentage: 25%

It’s been a long and winding road for Keller from top prospect to flameout to now, seemingly, a solid Major League starter. Where once he relied on an overwhelming fastball, now the righty throws the kitchen sink at batters, with six different pitches in his repertoire. The result? Lots of weak contact to go with a respectable strikeout rate. The command remains a question — his walk rate is still in the double-digits — but he’s proven it this year in tough matchups and has a nice home park to pitch in.