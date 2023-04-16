Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 4

It seems like every year, the best-laid bullpen plans get blown up almost immediately — and that’s been doubly true in 2023, with scoring up across baseball and saves getting blown left and right. Here are some names to consider on the waiver wire if you find yourself chasing saves.

Jose Alvarado, Philadelphia Phillies

Roster percentage: 32%

This may take a little while to sort out, as Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel and Seranthony Dominguez are also competing for saves in Philly, but Alvarado — blown save against the Miami Marlins notwithstanding — has been lights-out so far this year, while the other three names in the back-end of that bullpen have all been shaky. Manager Rob Thomson likes having a guy in the ninth inning, and here’s betting it’ll be Alvarado.

Jose Quijada, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 20%

Carlos Estevez is still the nominal closer in L.A, but Quijada already has two saves this year, and given Estevez’s track record it feels like only a matter of time before a blow-up puts the job up for grabs. Quijada has been excellent so far this year — he’s yet to allow a run — and could find himself in the closer’s chair for a good Angels team sooner rather than later.

Michael Fulmer, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 40%

Likewise, there are other contenders for the closer’s job on the North Side, but Fulmer appears to have the trust of manager David Ross even after blowing his first save this week. The former starter has shown much-improved stuff out of the bullpen, with eye-popping strikeout rates so far, and the Cubs profile as a sneaky contender this season.