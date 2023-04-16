Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Yankees on Sunday, April 16th

The Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees in the final game of a four game series. The Twins took home the first two wins, but the Yankees grabbed the most recent one at Yankee Stadium. Sunday’s game will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Pablo Lopez (1-0, 1.35 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins and Gerrit Cole (3-0, 1.40 ERA) will start for the Yankees.

The Yankees are -170 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Twins at +145. The total for the game is set at 7.

Twins-Yankees picks: Sunday, April 16th

Injury report

Twins

Out: 1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist), 1B Joey Gallo (ribs), 2B Jorge Polanco (knee), INF Kyle Farmer (face)

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), CF Harrison Bader (oblique), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Lou Trivino (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Pablo Lopez vs. Gerrit Cole

Over 20 innings pitched in 2023, Lopez has allowed just three runs and has recorded 26 strikeouts. Last season, he ended with a 10-10 record and a 3.75 ERA.

Cole has pitched 19.1 innings and has allowed just three runs as well. He has recorded 22 strikeouts this season. Last year, he finished with a 13-8 record at a 3.50 ERA.

Over/Under pick

With two of the best pitchers in the sport right now taking the mound and their remarkably low ERAs at this point in the season, I like the under here. Lopez went 7.2 innings in his last outing, and Cole went seven, so unless the bullpen blows up big time, it’s safe to go for the under.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

Cole has never recorded a loss when pitching against the Twins, who have struggled at Yankee Stadium over the years. They grabbed two wins to start the series, but with Cole on the mound, the Yankees have an opportunity to even this one out in front of a home crowd.

Pick: Yankees