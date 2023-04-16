Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, April 16th

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays will look to complete a sweep after winning the first two. Sunday’s game will begin at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Shane McClanahan (3-0, 1.59 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, and Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.91 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays. The Rays are -135 moneyline favorites with the Blue Jays set at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for the game is set at 8.5.

Rays-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, April 16th

Injury report

Rays

Out: SP Jeffrey Springs (arm), OF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), SP Zach Eflin (back)

Blue Jays

Day to day: SP Jose Berrios (knee)

Starting pitchers

Shane McClanahan vs. Alek Manoah

McClanahan has had a great start to the season. He has pitched 17 innings and has allowed just three runs while striking out 21 batters. Last season, he ended with a 12-8 record and a 2.54 ERA.

Over 14.2 innings pitched, Manoah has allowed eight runs and recorded 11 strikeouts. Last season, he finished with a 16-7 record and a 2.24 ERA.

Over/Under pick

The totals for the last three games in this series have been 9 and 7. Manoah was a solid piece of the rotation last year, but has struggled to control his pitches this year. If the Rays come out swinging the way they had been before entering this series, this one could rocket up on the scoreboard.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays suffered their first two losses of the season in the last two games against Toronto and may be thrown off their game here. However, with McClanahan taking the mound for the Rays and Manoah, who has recorded as many walks as he has strikeouts this season, starting for the Blue Jays, I think Tampa Bay avoids getting swept here.

Pick: Rays