Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. White Sox on Sunday, April 16th

After an extra-innings thriller on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox square off in the rubber game of their three-game weekend set from Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side. Top prospect Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will make the third start of his MLB career against Chicago ace Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.65). First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

The White Sox enter as -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Orioles are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Orioles-White Sox picks: Wednesday, April 5th

Injury report

Orioles

Day to day: INF Ramon Urias (concussion)

Out: SP Kyle Bradish (foot), RP Mychal Givens (knee), RP Dillon Tate (elbow)

White Sox

Out: 3B Yoan Moncada (back), RP Garrett Crochet (elbow), RP Joe Kelly (groin), RP Liam Hendriks (cancer treatment)

Starting pitchers

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Dylan Cease

One of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball for the past few years, Rodriguez finally got the call to the Majors after Kyle Bradish’s early-season injury. As you might expect for a rookie — even one as talented as Rodriguez — it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride so far, giving up two runs in five innings in his debut against the Texas Rangers but getting pounded by the Oakland Athletics earlier this week. The long-term future is still very bright, and that 97-mph fastball is legit, but his secondaries haven’t quite lived up to the billing yet.

Cease has set out to prove that last year’s breakout season — he finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting — was no fluke. The hard-throwing righty dominated the Houston Astros on Opening Day with 10 Ks over 6.1 innings, then spun five innings of one-run ball against both the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins. The command can still come and go — he’s walked seven over those past two outings — but his fastball/curveball combination is as elite as they come. Cease was 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts against Baltimore last year.

Over/Under pick

These two teams have scored nine and 13 runs over the first two games of this series, but it’s taken some late-game outbursts (and extra innings) to get there — and neither of those contests featured Cease. Chicago’s ace should shove once again, and while there’s a possibility Rodriguez struggles, we’re willing to bet on a low-scoring affair here.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

This one is simple: We’re riding with Cease over Rodriguez. The Chicago bullpen could certainly come back to bite us, but the rookie just doesn’t look quite dialed in yet while Baltimore will be hard-pressed to give him much run support today.

Pick: White Sox